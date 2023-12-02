Highlights Chelsea is interested in signing young forward Estevao Willian, who is currently playing for the Palmeiras academy.

Willian has attracted attention from several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid.

Chelsea see Willian as a major prospect with long-term potential, but they will need to act quickly to secure his signature.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who are firmly in the running to sign an exciting teenage forward in the near future, according to a fresh report that has emerged this week.

Chelsea's summer arrivals

The Blues recruited 12 fresh faces in total during the previous transfer window, with some of the biggest names to walk through the doors being the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo, with all 12 of the new arrival joining permanently. And while Mauricio Pochettino will be assessing his options in the market as to who he could sign to immediately throw straight into his starting line-up, the manager is clearly keen to start securing some up-and-coming talents to build a squad for his long-term project.

The Stamford Bridge manager appears to have highlighted Palmeiras’ right-winger Estevao Willian as an ideal candidate, with the 16-year-old currently being a regular feature of his club’s academy side, having failed to make a single appearance yet at senior level (Transfermarkt - Willian statistics).

Brazil’s youth international still has another three years remaining on his deal because he only committed to fresh terms back in April, but regardless, that hasn’t stopped several high-profile clubs from wanting to secure his services, albeit he likely wouldn’t join until he reaches the age of 18.

Todd Boehly interested in Estevao Willian

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are keen on Willian, but they are set to face stiff competition from plenty of other teams who are also keeping close tabs on his situation, some of them being in the Premier League.

“Manchester United have joined Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the race for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, TEAMtalk can reveal. He has a £47m release clause in his current deal but it is unlikely clubs will have to meet the full clause to prise him away from his homeland.”

Chelsea could land "world-class" talent in Willian

Whilst Willian is still at a very young age, Chelsea will be aware of the bags of potential that he has to offer, so if they want to get a deal over the line for the forward in the near future, they will need to act fast should they want to beat their fellow competitors to his signature.

The Franca native has clocked up six involvements (three goals and the same number of assists), in just five appearances for Brazil’s U17s, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, not to mention how well he performs under pressure when representing his country.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed rising star is also capable of operating out wide on both the left and right flanks, so his versatility to provide cover in another position outside of his own would make him a useful option to have in the building should any injuries occur.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Willian is a “world-class” talent, and if he lives up to expectations and performs at the equally high standard just like the club’s former favourite with the same name did, he could go on to become an integral member of the squad in years to come.