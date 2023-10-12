Chelsea are beginning to find their feet under Mauricio Pochettino following a turbulent start to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager's reign. The Blues even made it back-to-back wins last time out, putting an end to their goalscoring woes by putting four past a struggling Burnley side at Turf Moor. Now, after the international break, those at Stamford Bridge will look to do what some may believe to be the unthinkable at this stage by defeating Arsenal in the Premier League.

They will have to do that without one particular star, however, with reports suggesting that one of Pochettino's important options is set to be out injured for even longer than first feared, in what is a frustrating blow.

Pochettino doesn't have many excuses for the poor start that his side have made to the season, barring two recent victories. But, Chelsea haven't exactly been lucky when it comes to injuries, losing the likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, among others so far in the current campaign.

When Pochettino finally has a full squad available, that's when the real judgement should come. If the Blues are still struggling at that point, then questions will undoubtedly come.

The blows just keep coming, too, as while James is now closing in on a return, the latest Ben Chilwell injury news suggests that the left-back is set to miss more time than first thought. According to Football London, the England international is set to be on the sidelines for two months, rather than the one month that those at Chelsea initially believed he'd be out for.

Chilwell came off injured against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, and has since missed games against Fulham and Burnley, and will now miss several more forthcoming fixtures. The Blues must now hand the captain's armband to someone else, given that their captain and vice-captain are ruled out, though James is expected to return vert soon.

How many games will Ben Chilwell miss?

If he is to be out of action for two months, then Chilwell will miss one of the busiest periods of the season, with the festive fixtures coming thick and fast. In total, it looks as though the former Leicester City man will miss around ten games. This means that, when he returns, Chelsea could have either found their form consistently under Pochettino, or dangerously continued their struggle.

Games that Ben Chilwell could miss Dates Chelsea vs Arsenal 21/10/2023 Chelsea vs Brentford 28/10/2023 Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers 1/11/2023 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea 6/11/2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City 12/11/2023 Newcastle United vs Chelsea 25/11/2023 Chelsea vs Brighton 2/12/2023 Manchester United vs Chelsea 6/12/2023 Everton vs Chelsea 9/12/2023 Chelsea vs Sheffield United 16/12/2023

What is most alarming is that, if Chilwell does miss that stretch of fixtures, he will be absent for games against four of the Premier League's classic top six, as well as Newcastle United, who finished in the top four last season. It's clear that the left-back is an important player, too, with Chelsea legend Alan Hudson previously describing Chilwell as "outstanding", via Caught Offside, making the next two months certainly interesting to watch.