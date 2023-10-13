The international break can either come as relief or as a frustrating obstacle for Premier League clubs, with managers handed a chance to regroup or forced to watch on as their side's momentum comes to a crashing halt. In the case of Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea, the latest break comes at the worst possible time. The Blues had finally found their rhythm under the Argentine, winning consecutive league games in impressive fashion only for action to take an untimely cease fire.

On top of seeing momentum and form come to an end, managers are often left with their heads in their hands as fresh injury concerns begin to mount during international breaks - something that Pochettino has been forced to become all too familiar with recently. Adding to his woes, one in-form young star has now reportedly picked up a knock.

Chelsea vs Arsenal injury news

Chelsea have already been unfortunate with injuries so far this season. As things stand, the London giants are without both their captain and vice-captain due to the absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Meanwhile, summer signing Christopher Nkunku is still out with an injury of his own, as he awaits his competitive debut.

Now, making matters worse, the latest Chelsea injury news regards Cole Palmer. According to The Evening Standard, the former Manchester City gem picked up a thigh injury whilst playing for the England U21s in a 9-1 thrashing of Serbia. After bringing Palmer off due to injury in the 52nd minute, manager Lee Carsley said, via The Evening Standard: “There are a few bumps and bruises and we will monitor Cole, but we will not be taking any chances."

Chelsea, of course, could do with all the firepower they can get for their next Premier League clash, with an unbeaten Arsenal side fresh from defeating Manchester City set to make the trip to Stamford Bridge for a London derby. Pochettino may be forced to cope without Palmer, however.

How has Cole Palmer performed for Chelsea this season?

At the centre of Chelsea's recent change in form, Palmer has found his feet quicker than most since making a summer switch to Chelsea, scoring and assisting in the Blues' most-recent victory over Burnley. At just 21-years-old, too, the only way is up from here for the man who cost the London club around £43m in the summer. Palmer's stats have been better than some of his teammates, too, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Passes Cole Palmer 1 1 22 Mykhailo Mudryk 1 0 6 Noni Madueke 0 0 2

Pochettino was full of praise for Palmer after his performance against Burnley, saying, via The Metro: "He is a very talented player and he has the quality and he surprised me when I arrived because it was the day before the transfer window closed. the way the he reads the situations and what the team needs in every situation, he can be the player who can link with his team-mates. He is still very very young but with great personality and he has the talent and the quality which we saw today."