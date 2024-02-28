Mauricio Pochettino has been handed another Chelsea blow with news of a new injury to a "quality" Stamford Bridge star.

Chelsea manager latest

It has been a debut season to forget for Pochettino and Chelsea, with the club’s EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday the latest setback. The Blues have now lost their last six domestic finals and were dubbed the "Blue billion pound bottlejobs" by Gary Neville after their extra-time display against the Reds at Wembley.

Pochettino’s long-term future at Chelsea appears to already be in doubt, with reports suggesting the club and by extension owner Todd Boehly are looking at Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi as possible replacements.

The Argentine did hit back at Neville’s claim, saying: “I have a good relationship with Gary and I don’t know if that’s how I can take this opinion. But I respect his opinion. Of course, we made a few changes with [Conor] Gallagher and [Ben] Chilwell in extra time, it is true we didn’t keep the energy of how we finished the second half.

“But for sure I feel proud. I feel proud of the players, I think they made a big effort. We are a young team and, there is nothing to compare with Liverpool (just) because they finished with also a few young players. I think it’s impossible (to compare the two sides). He (Neville) knows the dynamics are completely different. I think it’s not fair to talk in this way, if he said that.”

Christopher Nkunku injury news

The Blues already have a host of first-team players sidelined and now have another in Christopher Nkunku, who was a used substitute against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news on X of the unspecified injury to the Frenchman, which was confirmed by Pochettino.

It has been an extremely frustrating first. season for Nkunku, who has made just two Premier League starts. He was praised by Pochettino, though, after scoring against Wolves on Christmas Eve.

"I'm very pleased to see Nkunku score and it shows how important he can be for us. We cannot put too much pressure on him. He’s been out for a very long time and that is why he came on after 60 minutes, to help ease him in.

Chelsea's injury list Possible return date Thiago Silva 28th February Marc Cucurella 2nd March Romeo Lavia 11th March Carney Chukwuemeka 11th March Benoit Badiashile 11th March Reece James 30th March Christopher Nkunku 30th March Wesley Fofana June 2024 Lesley Ugochukwu Unknown

"He’s a quality player who can score goals and we are pleased he did that today, although of course we are disappointed not to win the game. Christo needs time to arrive in this way but we are very confident in him to get to his best and be a key player for us."

However, he now looks to miss more games, starting on Wednesday against Leeds United in the FA Cup.