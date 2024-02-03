Chelsea's 4-1 thrashing against Liverpool at Anfield summed up their struggles, with Christopher Nkunku the only bright spark in an otherwise disappointing evening in Merseyside. And after failing to welcome a single reinforcement during the January transfer window, the Blues hoping to receive a much-needed boost in the form of a returning player.

Chelsea injury news

Chelsea haven't exactly been without their injury issues this season, though no amount of knocks can excuse their mid-table campaign after such a major squad overhaul last summer. Mauricio Pochettino has been without captain and vice-captain Reece James and Ben Chilwell at times and is also yet to see Nkunku enjoy a run of games in a Chelsea shirt. Chelsea's current injury list doesn't exactly make for pretty reading, either.

Chelsea's Injuries Return Date Leseley Ugochukwu No Return Date Levi Colwill 07/02/2024 Trevoh Chalobah 12/02/2024 Robert Sanchez 17/02/2024 Romeo Lavia 17/02/2024 Marc Cucurella 02/03/2024 Reece James 30/03/2024 Wesley Fofana 03/06/2024

Enduring a Premier League season to forget and with a current injury list of eight players, things are looking rather bleak for Pochettino and Chelsea, but the return of Nicolas Jackson could yet provide the London club with a welcome boost.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Jackson is ready to return to the Chelsea side after being knocked out of AFCON with Senegal against Ivory Coast on penalties. Pochettino spoke about the possibility of the forward returning for the Liverpool game, only for it to come too soon.

The Argentine said earlier in the week, via The Evening Standard: "We are seeing [if it is possible]. Maybe it will happen. If it means we have a one percent more chance to win the game, for sure, we will try it.

"We are waiting. All I can say is that maybe he will be there. The other day, Ghana lost and were out, and Inaki Williams arrived a few hours before and played in the second half to beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Why can’t Jackson arrive and score the winning goal?”

Jackson, of course, went on to miss the Anfield clash but is now reportedly ready to make his return for Chelsea's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"Fantastic" Jackson must find form

After scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, Jackson went onto score just four times in his next nine games, with none in his previous three before setting off for AFCON. He must rediscover his form at a crucial time for Chelsea on his return, however.

Now in the second-half of the season, those at Stamford Bridge are desperately crying out for a player to turn their season around. And Jackson could yet be that man.

The former Villarreal forward earned the praise of Pochettino after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on the opening day, as Pochettino said: "I think he was fantastic. We knew him because he was playing in Spain last season – I used to live in Spain, I spend a lot of time there.

"The only problem was that he was a little bit isolated sometimes, and sometimes he needed more help. He was fighting really well, I am very happy with his performance, but I think like a team and like a coach, we need to provide for him and play closer to him and help him."