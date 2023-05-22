Chelsea are eyeing a sensational summer swoop for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

What’s the latest on Lautaro Martinez to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, the Italian giants are set to demand a fee of £69.5m to allow the forward to leave the San Siro.

The report also details that the Blues are set to be rivalled by Manchester United for the 25-year-old’s signature as both clubs are frantically scrambling for a consistent goalscorer.

The Argentine’s current contract expires in 2026, so the Nerazzurri are in no rush to sell, and it would be a tricky deal given his insurmountable importance to the side.

The same outlet previously revealed that the incoming Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the prospect of bringing his compatriot to Stamford Bridge.

How would Lautaro Martinez fit in at Chelsea?

The 5 foot 9 attacker has been imperious form this season and has registered 35 goal contributions in 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 48-cap international was also part of his nation’s 2022 World Cup triumph and his national team compatriot Lionel Messi once lavished Martinez with praise and said:

“He’s spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals, and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”

The £186k-per-week whiz is an effervescent goalscorer and creator - this is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90 and the top 9% for non-penalty goals, according to FBref.

He could be the solution is a hideously disjointed and underperforming Chelsea frontline, which has mustered just 36 goals - the fourth lowest in the division.

With Christopher Nkunku set to join the 2021 Champions League winners, this could spell the start of a new and devastating strike force that could terrorise Premier League defences.

The Frenchman scored his 14th Bundesliga goal of the season to secure RB Leipzig a commanding 3-1 victory against Bayern Munich.

As both the incoming Chelsea star and their apparent transfer target have been in fine form this campaign, it's clear that they - as a duo - would instantly hand Pochettino a frightening frontline, one that is a considerable upgrade on the current underperforming group, in which the likes of Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joao Felix have evidently flopped.

Furthermore, with the future of the Portuguese loanee still clouded and the German's inability to function as the team's focal point, the addition of these two silky technicians could transform the West London outfit and as such, Chelsea could ensure that Pochettino instantly strikes gold upon his arrival.