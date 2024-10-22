Chelsea will always be looked at in the Premier League as one of the best defences of all time, as they set the record for the fewest number of goals conceded in a Premier League season, shipping just 15 during the 2004/05 campaign.

The Blues won their first Premier League title under José Mourinho that year, and then went on to win it again the following term, this time conceding just 22 goals, whilst scoring 72 and winning the league with a total of 91 points.

Chelsea goals conceded in the Premier League each season Year Goals Conceded 23/24 63 22/23 47 21/22 33 20/21 36 19/20 54 18/19 39 17/18 38 16/17 33 15/16 53 14/15 32

In six of the last ten seasons, Chelsea have managed to concede fewer than 40 goals. However, last season, the Blues had their worst defensive record in the past decade, conceding 63 in their 38 Premier League matches.

This will have Chelsea's sporting directors looking at ways to improve this, and dipping back into the transfer market could be an option, to add someone with slightly more experience at the back, since losing the likes of Thiago Silva.

Chelsea looking to sign new defender

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Chelsea remain interested in Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo, who is currently in talks over a new deal.

The report states if there is no movement in contract talks over the next few months, Chelsea could move for the 25-year-old.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Aruajo, and the Uruguayan could be available for a cut-price fee next summer, as he would be entering the last year of his deal for the Catalan giants.

Araujo made 37 appearances for Barcelona last season in all competitions, scoring one goal, providing two assists, contributing to 11 clean sheets, and totalling 3,024 minutes played.

How Aruajo compares to current Chelsea defenders

Levi Colwill has started the season in fine form, the left-footed defender cementing his spot in Enzo Maresca's side, having played all eight Premier League games so far, totalling 720 minutes. His passing ability, reading of the game, and leadership are all qualities that are shining through.

But it's the right-footed central defenders who are looking to cement their spot next to Colwill, as Wesley Fofana has done so far this season, starting seven of the eight Premier League games, totalling 597 minutes played, only missing one game due to suspension from his five yellow cards.

So, could Araujo come in and take his place? We've compared the Barca star to both Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Araujo (23/24) vs Fofana & Tosin (24/25) Stats (per 90 mins) Araujo Fofana Tosin Progressive Carries 0.88 1.06 0.00 Progressive Passes 4.34 2.12 2.41 Passes Attempted 70.5 64.5 102.1 Pass Completion % 88.3% 89.0% 93.9% Passes into Final Third 4.75 3.94 1.72 Tackles 1.32 1.06 1.38 Blocks 1.15 1.21 0.69 Interceptions 0.63 1.36 0.34 Aerials Won 2.47 1.67 0.69 Stats taken from FBref

Chelsea's other right centre-back, who has featured under Maresca, is new signing Tosin, who has made seven appearances in all competitions so far, totalling 443 minutes played, but as his error showed against Liverpool he's perhaps not up to it.

Indeed, he was fortuitous not to be sent off after a last-man tackle at Anfield.

So, signing "one of the best centre-backs in the world" as he was described by Spanish legend, Xavi, would surely go down a treat. The above metrics support this too.

He 1.32 tackles, 1.15 blocks, and won 2.47 aerials per 90 minutes last term, winning his defensive duels, but still also offering 4.75 passes into the final third, and 4.34 progressive passes per 90.

Whilst there are similarities between Araujo and Fofana in their tenacity to win the ball, and recovery speed/power, the Uruguayan does have extra experience, and extra ball playing ability which he could add to the side.

As a result, he'd be a fabulous replacement for Tosin, offering Chelsea with almost a blend of both their other right-footed central defenders.