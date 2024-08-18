Chelsea are thought to be interested in signing a £34m Liverpool player with weeks remaining of the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have been one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window, keeping up the trend of arrival after arrival under Todd Boehly. But it remains to be seen whether the American's scattergun technique bares its fruit following significant failure throughout his ownership so far.

With another new manager in the form of Enzo Maresca tasked with turning a sinking ship back towards success, those in London find themselves back at the start of their project for a third time.

They're unlikely to be done with their summer spending just yet either. According to recent reports, deals that will see Joao Felix return to Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis and Conor Gallagher head in the opposite direction to Atletico Madrid are closing in on completion. It looked as though Gallagher would be forced to settle with staying put at Stamford Bridge, but Felix's emergence has seemingly put things back on course.

What's more, the Blues could then turn their attention towards a defensive reinforcement. According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Chelsea are now interested in signing Joe Gomez, who was left out of Liverpool's squad to face Ipswich Town on Saturday as he continues to assess his Anfield future. Reports elsewhere have claimed that Liverpool want up to £34m for Gomez's services.

A Champions League and Premier League winner, Gomez could be an impressive coup for those at Stamford Bridge, given that the deal would also weaken rivals Liverpool.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Reds would even allow the defender to complete such a move this month, but it's one that Chelsea should certainly explore.

"Top-class" Gomez's versatility could be key

Even without considering the substantial experience that he would bring to a young Chelsea side, it's worth noting that Gomez's versatility would likely prove to be his most important asset. The England international can play centre-back, right-back, left-back and even featured in central midfield for the first and only time as Liverpool scrambled for options last season. Suddenly, Chelsea would have three players in one to provide crucial depth.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his defender last season, saying via Sky Sports: "People forget how important Joey was in the best years that we had. I do not know how many games he played in the year when we became champion and the year when we won the Champions League but it was a lot. Rightly so, because he is a top-class player."

Amid the chaos within Chelsea's backline, Gomez would bring assured calm, whether that's as a full-back or central defender in the forthcoming campaign, should he complete a summer switch to Stamford Bridge.