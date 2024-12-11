Many Chelsea fans thought the Blues could struggle to score at the same rate they did last campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca, as his football is more methodical, looking to slow the game down and assert control.

However, Maresca has managed to implement the perfect blend, controlling games effectively with 56.4% possession, whilst still creating high xG chances, forcing artificial transitions, taking 15.3 shots per 90, and scoring 35 goals.

Chelsea are the top scoring team in the Premier League this season, four goals ahead of second-place Liverpool in this statistic and the Blues could be looking to add another creative attacker, who could take them up to another level.

Chelsea could sign Premier League starlet

According to reports from CaughtOffiside, Chelsea are interested in Southampton wonderkid, Tyler Dibling. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old superstar, alongside Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham.

The report states Dibling would cost at least €25m (around £20m), but the Saints are determined to fight to keep hold of their young superstar, having already lost him once to Chelsea back in 2022, before returning to Southampton just two months later.

Hailed as a "special" player by pundit Danny Murphy, Dibling has made 16 appearances so far this season, scoring once, providing two assists, and totalling 957 minutes played. He has also shown his versatility, playing multiple positions for Russel Martin's side, including right-wing, attacking midfield, and even centre-forward.

What Tyler Dibling could bring to Chelsea

The 18-year-old attacker has been praised as a "creative" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, who spoke about the youngsters' elegance on the ball and his close control in tight spaces.

"An intriguing performance against Liverpool by Tyler Dibling. Elegance, dribbling, close control in tight spaces & creativity. Definition of a creative winger. One of the most interesting teenagers in the Premier League."

Thus, his ability to manipulate the ball in confined spaces, find clever passes through tight gaps, and drift inside to get shots off, is reminiscent of Chelsea legend, Joe Cole.

But another player Dibling is compared to, and one who has also played for Chelsea is Callum Hudson-Odoi. Stats-led website FBref suggest the two wide players are "similar players" and here's why...

Dibling vs Hudson-Odoi comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Dibling Hudson-Odoi Goals 0.09 0.16 Assists 0.18 0.08 xG 0.11 0.10 xAG 0.12 0.10 Progressive Carries 4.52 5.04 Progressive Passes 3.55 2.65 Shots Total 1.36 1.63 Key Passes 1.29 1.88 Shot-Creating Actions 3.66 4.53 Successful Take-Ons 2.37 1.71 Stats taken from FBref

First and foremost, both of the wingers in question are creative forces who like to use their full toolset to create chances for both themselves and others.

The ability to carry the ball themselves into the opposition half, commit defenders 1v1, find clever passes into the box, but also cut inside and get a shot off themselves, makes them unpredictable with their actions.

Whilst Hudson-Odoi is currently completing more key passes, generating more shot-creating actions, and completing more progressive carries per 90, Dibling is actually providing more assists, with 0.18 to Hudson-Odoi's 0.08, and more xAG (expected assisted goals) per 90, with 0.12 to Odoi's 0.10.

Chelsea have shown their quality in the attacking areas this season, being the top scorers in the Premier League but the impact of a creative winger who has a complete toolset, much like Jadon Sancho who was also signed this summer, gives Maresca the opportunity to mix up his approach, using more direct wingers in certain games, and better creative passers in others.