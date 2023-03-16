Islam Feruz was once touted for great things at Chelsea but it seems the Blues got it spot on when releasing the striker in 2019, as he hasn't found a club in the four years since.

Who was Islam Feruz?

Chelsea would sign Feruz from Celtic in 2011 when he was just 15, such was his reputation with the Hoops' academy side, with the Somalia-born striker being touted as one of the most prodigious talents to emerge from Scottish football in years.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast in 2018, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson summed up just how highly-rated Feruz was by those at Celtic.

He said: "He was the golden boy, obviously. Celtic did everything for him and rightly so. He won every game for us really, scoring hat-tricks all the time."

The striker would impress with Chelsea's U21 side, hitting an impressive 18 goals and four assists in 39 appearances for the club, but his only senior outing would come in a pre-season tour of Asia under Jose Mourinho.

He was handed a new long-term contract with the Blues in January 2014, as they clearly still believed that the then 18-year-old was destined for big things.

However, he would endure a series of woeful loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, and his talent was clearly lost along the way, as he failed to score in any of his appearances for OFI Crete, Blackpool, Hibernian or Swindon Town.

During his time with Hibs, he perhaps cost himself any chance of making it at Chelsea due to his actions away from the pitch, as he was stopped by police in Glasgow and charged with driving while banned, driving without insurance, and perverting the course of justice in 2015.

Feruz was finally released by Chelsea in March 2019, four months before his contract was due to expire, such was his lack of progress in England, with the diminutive striker sadly going down in the record books as another failed wonderkid at Stamford Bridge.

Given that he has failed to make another professional appearance since 2017, he looks set to finish his footballing career with a dismal record of zero senior goals, with that an indication the Blues' decision to part company was the right one.

Feruz would ditch football entirely in 2020 to set up his own designer hat company, with some branded with the logo 'the controversial one', which is perhaps a nod to the Special One, who was the only Chelsea manager to give him any first-team minutes during his dreadful eight-year stay in west London.