Chelsea could submit a bid in the coming days for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda with the aim of bringing him to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Who is Ivan Fresneda?

Fresneda is naturally a right-back who has plied his trade at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium ever since his childhood days, having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to Paulo Pezzolano’s first team last summer, as per Transfermarkt, where he made 26 senior appearances in his debut season.

The Spain youth international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another two years, but having emerged as his side’s fourth best-performing defensive player during the previous campaign, he’s already attracted interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in England.

Read The Latest Chelsea Transfer News HERE...

Mauricio Pochettino will need to enter the market for a new recruit in the 18-year-old’s position to provide competition for Reece James, having sanctioned the sale of Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, and if the following update is to be believed the teenager has been earmarked as an ideal candidate.

Are Chelsea signing Ivan Fresneda?

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Chelsea could table a bid for Fresneda "in the next few days" and have emerged as a "serious" contender to secure his services before the end of the summer transfer window. The Blues "want" the teenager and are closely "watching" his situation, with Barcelona also in the mix.

The Blaugrana recently submitted an offer of €15m (£12m) but that "wasn't enough", and whilst his specific price tag isn't mentioned, it's stated that it "wouldn't be an expensive battle" for Todd Boehly to join.

How much does Ivan Fresneda earn?

At Real Valladolid, Fresneda only pockets £2.8k-per-week which would make him the lowest-earner at Chelsea, so he’d be an extremely cheap player to recruit, not to mention how much of an exciting signing he could be for the long-term future of the club under Pochettino.

The LIAN Sports Group client last season ranked in the 92nd percentile for most clearances and blocks, alongside winning 34 of his tackles over the course of the campaign which was the second-highest success rate throughout his squad, via FBRef, so loves to get stuck in and win back possession for his team.

The Madrid native also has the versatility to operate in four different positions across the pitch, including slightly higher up on both the left and right side of the midfield and even at centre-back alongside his usual role, so he would be able to easily adapt to the boss’ needs should he ever want to switch up his team selection.

The Blues will know that they can’t expect too much too soon from Fresneda with him still being a teenager and very much getting used to senior football, but having been hailed a “class” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he’s a real star in the making and someone who would undoubtedly flourish ever further under the guidance of the Argentine.