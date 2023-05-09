Chelsea have set their sights on Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a summer transfer target.

What’s the latest on Ivan Toney to Chelsea?

According to Simon Phillips, his “best source” has indicated that the Blues are seriously keen on a move for the 27-year-old and his potential betting ban is the sole reason why they've not pushed harder to secure the deal.

Writing on his Substack, he said: “I’ve been told now by multiple sources, and again this weekend by my best source, that Chelsea really want to sign Toney. The latter source in particular believes that if it wasn’t for his potential betting ban pending, then we would have tried to put a pre-deal in place for the summer already.”

This outlet follows Football London’s report, which claims that the incoming Mauricio Pochettino is keeping a close eye on the forward, as well as his teammate and goalkeeper David Raya, in what would be a sensational double swoop.

Football Insider previously stated that 2021 Championship Play-Off winners would demand a fee of £50m for their star man, but given Chelsea’s inexplicably lavish spending under their new ownership, this is unlikely to be a stumbling block.

Recently, when Bees manager Thomas Frank was asked if he’d swap Toney for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, he jokingly replied “of course not” with a wry smile.

This would be a tricky deal for the 2021 Champions League winners to navigate given the Englishman's heroic status at his current club and that Chelsea cannot offer European football next season.

Why do Chelsea want Ivan Toney?

Since joining the west Londoners in 2020, the one-cap international has undoubtedly been the club’s most influential, productive, and integral player.

In his debut season for Frank’s side, he notched 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances and netted twice in the play-offs as Brentford secured promotion.

Then, like many regular second-tier scorers, his top-flight credentials were questioned, and he was put in the spotlight on whether he could replicate this unplayable form.

However, the “remarkable” attacker - as per his manager - has recorded 32 goals in 66 Premier League outings and is currently the division’s third-highest scorer this term, whose tally of 20 is only bettered by Harry Kane and the record-breaking Haaland.

Micah Richards has also lavished Toney with praise and is impressed with his extraordinary rise. He said: “One thing I’ve always loved seeing is how a player improves from one season to the next. Ivan Toney’s progress, then, has given me a huge thrill. Twenty League goals for Brentford?

“Wow. I don’t know why but nobody is talking about him as much as they should. Toney was superb at Liverpool, his touch and awareness were outstanding. I’d love to see him in the PFA team of the year.”

For a Chelsea team that lacks any focal point or a consistent goal-scoring threat, the former Peterborough man’s potency would be a dream for Pochettino who will be in desperate need of somehow rescuing the team's attack.

Indeed, the Londoners have only scored a goal a game in the top flight this term, meaning a player of Toney's ilk could well be game-changing.