Chelsea returned to winning ways on Monday night, coming from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 in a close-fought encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Jarrod Bowen put Graham Potter’s side ahead on his return to West London before goals from Pedro Neto and an own goal from Aaron Wan-Bissaka secured all three points for the Blues.

The victory puts Enzo Maresca’s side back into the Premier League’s top four, edging them closer to a return to Champions League football should they maintain the same position between now and the end of the season.

With just 14 games to go, it looks as though the Italian will have to extract the most out of the current crop of players, especially after the closure of the transfer window after the full-time whistle last night.

It was a busy day behind the scenes in the Bridge, with real hope that the boss has made the right decisions, subsequently improving their chances of securing a top-four spot come the end of May.

Chelsea’s dealings on transfer deadline day

It may have been a busy day at the Bridge yesterday, but most of the action came in the form of departures, with youngster Mathis Amougou the only player entering the door to bolster Maresca’s side.

However, numerous players completed moves away from the club, with Ben Chilwell joining fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the campaign - but the deal doesn’t include any option to buy upon its completion.

Carney Chukwuemeka departed on loan to join Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but unlike a deal for Chilwell, it does include an option to buy should they want to trigger it in the coming months.