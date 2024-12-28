Chelsea are being tipped to orchestrate a host of Stamford Bridge exits in the looming January transfer window, and it is believed that another member of the squad could depart Cobham for new pastures next month.

Players linked with Chelsea exits in January

Enzo Maresca has made no secret of the notion that players could want to leave Chelsea in the new year, with a few big names currently forced to warm the bench amid a lack of consistent game time.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season - which came during a 5-1 win over EFL outfit Barrow in the Carabao Cup - and there are reports that the Englishman is attracting plenty of suitors ahead of January.

Chelsea have already spoken to numerous clubs about selling Chilwell, with clubs in England, Spain and Italy showing interest. The 28-year-old is by no means the only candidate for Maresca's chopping block, either, with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka expected to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks as well.

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that both of the aforementioned players are working to find new clubs, with young Italian gem Cesare Casadei also planning a mid-season departure.

Meanwhile, summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is attracting interest from 10 British sides according to some reports, while top scorer Christopher Nkunku is reportedly prepared to leave Chelsea amid dissatisfaction with his reserve role.

Maresca says that he will not stand in the way of any Chelsea player who wishes to quit Stamford Bridge in January, but would ideally like Nkunku to remain.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25

"If they knock on the door and they want to leave, I’m not going to say: 'No, no you have to stay here, 100 per cent'. If they want to leave, the best thing for everyone is that the players who aren't happy are going to leave," said Maresca on Chelsea exits in January.

"We like Christo and we want him here. There will always be players that are not happy and some that will ask to leave in January. I am not sure if that will be Christo's or another player's case. We want to keep them here."

João Félix could leave Chelsea on loan in January

According to reports in the Turkish media, as relayed by AS, £130,000-per-week attacking midfielder Joao Felix is another candidate to go.

Indeed, Chelsea legend José Mourinho has personally expressed an interest in signing his countryman for Fenerbahçe, and it is believed that Felix could move to the Turkish Super Lig on a loan deal in January.

Chelsea snapped up the ex-Barcelona star on a £45 million deal from Atlético Madrid in the summer following a previous loan spell with the Blues, but he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on Maresca's teamsheet.

The 25-year-old has racked up five goals and two assists in 16 appearances this term. However, the bulk of his cameos have come from the substitutes' bench or in cup competitions, with Felix starting just two Premier League games so far.