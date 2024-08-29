Chelsea have joined the race to sign one defender with Blues chairman Todd Boehly reportedly ready to make a last-gasp £34 million bid.

Chelsea spend £271 million on 12 summer signings in busy window

The arrivals of Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman and Pedro Neto have brought Chelsea's spending for the summer to around £271 million (including their £51m move for Estevao).

It's been yet another show of BlueCo's willingness to spend big since their takeover of the club in 2022, and as they back their new head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of his crucial debut campaign in the Premier League, they've shown no sign of being done yet.

Chelsea have been in ongoing talks over a deal for Napoli star Victor Osimhen this week, as they attempt to add a new striker to Maresca's ranks before the transfer window cut-off point on August 31.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

Deadline day looms tomorrow, and time is running out for the Blues to formally seal an agreement for the Nigerian, who is also being chased by Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, according to widespread reports in the last few days.

If a deal for Osimhen cannot be done this late in the day, there are alternatives, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney subject to a Chelsea approach earlier this week as they cast their eyes on multiple striking options for Maresca.

As Chelsea look to ship out Raheem Sterling in the final 48 hours of this transfer window, it is also believed that Jadon Sancho could come the other way in a swap deal, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Juventus and Chelsea remain both in talks for Jadon Sancho," wrote Romano on X last night.

"Juventus have improved their proposal today for loan with buy option, Man Utd insist on obligation and salary coverage also key point. Chelsea remain in active talks but still want swap with Raheem Sterling."

Chelsea ready late £34 million bid for Tomas Araujo

As per CNN Portugal journalist Nuno Farinha, despite Chelsea's desire for options up front, it is now possible they could look to bring in another defender as well.

Indeed, Farinha states, via Mais Futebol, that Chelsea have entered the race to sign Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo, and are ready to offer £34 million to get a late deal over the line.

The 22-year-old made just 13 appearances for Benfica last season, but has impressed with an average match rating of 7.30 across three Primeira Liga starts for the Portuguese heavyweights so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.