Chelsea target Jonathan David may be on the move this summer; however, he may not end up leaving Lille to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jonathan David?

As per L'Equipe via The Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen to bring David to west London in the forthcoming transfer window to try and beef up their forward line.

The report claims that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the 23-year-old's situation and could look to enact a swoop in the summer.

Sky Sport Germany reported Florian Plettenberg has also revealed that Bayern Munich are interested in the Canadian forward, stating on Twitter:

"Bayern scouted him. They are monitoring his situation. Chief scout Pilawa has a good opinion about him. But no concrete talks yet. Not hot at this stage. Concrete talks between the bosses & Tuchel (about names & positions) scheduled for the next weeks."

Capology understands that David earns around €32,308 (£28,173) per week on the books at Lille and has a contract at his current employers until June 2025.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones is sceptical over whether David could move to Chelsea in the summer.

Jones told FFC: "I think Jonathan David's definitely a player that is going to be in line for a transfer this summer. I do believe he can end up in the Premier League, I'm just not wholly convinced that it's going to be at Chelsea."

Would Jonathan David be a good signing for Chelsea this summer?

David has certainly given a good account of himself in France this season, netting 23 goals and laying on a further four assists for Lille in 35 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the 23-year-old has gained an average rating of 7.22/10 for his exploits this term, making him the second-most consistent performer at Lille across 2022/23 behind Remy Cabella.

At international level, David has also turned into something of a talisman for Canada, powering home 24 strikes in 40 international caps for John Herdman's men.

The Brooklyn-born ace has also led the line in exemplary fashion outwith his goalscoring record, successfully carrying out 101 shot-creating actions in Ligue 1, as per FBRef.

As Chelsea seek to avoid a repeat scenario of what has been a disappointing season for all involved at Stamford Bridge, signing David could well be a step in the right direction heading into 2023/24.