Members of the Chelsea hierarchy are “pushing” to secure the services of Julian Nagelsmann, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest manager news at Chelsea?

Following Todd Boehly sacking Graham Potter last weekend, there have been several names doing the rounds of who could be appointed as his long-term successor in the Premier League.

The Blues board are reportedly keen to speak to up to five different candidates and most recently held face-to-face talks with Luis Enrique, who flew into London for a meeting at Stamford Bridge. Nagelsmann has been one of the most popular to have been linked and is likely to be a leading contender for the job having already held several meetings himself.

On Thursday, Frank Lampard was confirmed as interim manager until the end of the season, with the likes of Ashley Cole joining his backroom coaching staff, but despite having the short-term affairs sorted out, there will still be plenty of work going on in the background when it comes to finding the next permanent manager to enter the dugout.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that whilst Chelsea’s discussions with Enrique were extremely promising, Nagelsmann very much remains the preferred choice.

He wrote: “Despite the positive feeling with Luis Enrique, a new meeting between Nagelsmann and Chelsea is expected soon. The former Bayern Munich coach is still the first choice and part of the CFC board is pushing for him.”

Is Nagelsmann the ideal man to take charge at Chelsea?

Nagelsmann secured three trophies during his time at Bayern Munich - the German Super Cup twice along with the Bundesliga title, while he was previously named Manager of the Year back in 2016/17, as per Transfermarkt, so he would definitely be a perfect candidate to take over the reins at Chelsea.

The Blues' managerial target had a remarkable record over the period that he spent at the Allianz Arena, not just winning the silverware as mentioned above, but also with consistently positive results. The 35-year-old won 60, drew 14 and lost just ten of his 84 games in charge before being given his marching orders whilst averaging 2.31 points per match - form which would have any team competing at the top end of the table at the very least.

Chelsea could always have a change of heart and keep Lampard on beyond the summer should he be able to make a significantly positive impact between now and the end of the season, but the hierarchy appear keen to make a long-term appointment, and should that be the case, we think Nagelsmann would be the ideal candidate to make the move to SW6.