Chelsea are expected to hold fresh talks with their main managerial target, Julian Nagelsmann, having recently introduced Frank Lampard as interim boss.

Who will be Chelsea's next manager?

Life under Lampard did not get off to the start in which Todd Boehly would have been hoping for on the weekend after they tasted defeat on the road.

Chelsea travelled to a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers and they were sent back to west London without any points after Matheus Nunes' goal sealed the win for the hosts.

There have been reports to suggest that Chelsea could potentially consider Lampard as an option for the permanent role if he was to impress until the end of the season.

However, on the back of the display at Molineux, it does feel as if he has an uphill task in the upcoming games in both the Premier League and Champions League.

A number of names have been linked as potential candidates for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge with the former Bayern Munich manager, Nagelsmann, being one of the big names.

And speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Blues are expected to hold a fresh round of talks with the 35-year-old over potentially becoming their new boss:

(5:00) "And what I can say is that, from what I understand, also in the last few days, the last few hours Julian Nagelsmann remains 100% open to speaking to Chelsea.

"There will be a new round of talks. So Nagelsmann remains the favourite candidate, from what I understand, to get the Chelsea job."

Should Chelsea hire Nagelsmann?

Nagelsmann's time at Bayern ended in disappointment with the board sacking him in favour of Thomas Tuchel despite being second in the Bundesliga table.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if the German would actually be open to working under Boehly given he is an owner who has proven a lot in his short time at the club.

Since arriving last year, Boehly has already made two managerial sackings in Tuchel and Graham Potter which could potentially prove a big red flag for the German boss.

Nagelsmann is a manager who has a lot of admirers across Europe with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid believed to be potential suitors ahead of the summer.

The 35-year-old - hailed a "master tactician" by Sky Sports' Adam Smith - is believed to be open to hearing the Chelsea proposal and their long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

But it will be intriguing to see whether the young manager can be convinced to work under the Chelsea owner on the back of the early issues under his tenure.

Boehly has undoubtedly backed his managers during the transfer windows, however, Nagelsmann may not view those players as what he needs to succeed at Chelsea.

Potter had his issues with trying to manage the huge squad in west London and it could potentially prove an unwanted headache for some managers.