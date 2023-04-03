Chelsea have two other potential names on their managerial shortlist alongside Julian Nagelsmann as they look to replace Graham Potter.

Will Chelsea hire an immediate replacement?

The 47-year-old's fate was announced on Sunday evening and already there have been strong links to the likes of Nagelsmann who is said to be top of the pile.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has listed three other possible options for the Blues as they begin another managerial search:

(5:10) "About other managers, Luis Enrique has some fans in the Chelsea board. So it's true that some of them appreciate Luis Enrique. And so is a name to follow also, because a few days ago, he said that he would love to work in the Premier League. So let's keep Luis Enrique as one of the options.

"And another option I heard is Ruben Amorim, Portuguese coach of Sporting, doing an incredible job at Sporting with players, great relationship with the fans. Also great relationship with their board. Ruben Amorim is doing an excellent job and so is one to watch too."

When their next coach is appointed, it will be the third manager under Todd Boehly's short tenure at Stamford Bridge having also dismissed Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.

Who is the best option for Chelsea?

Perhaps the biggest issue surrounding the Blues currently will be the expectations from the owner having spent such significant amounts of money this season.

And with that in mind, it does have to be questioned whether a project manager would be the best option for Chelsea considering how badly it went under Potter.

Ruben Amorin has impressed during his time with Sporting having beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, however, Sporting is the biggest club he has managed.

Although they are a big club in Portugal, his lack of exposure to the top end of European football may be a concern when the likes of Nagelsmann has already managed Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique would arrive with bags of experience from his time with Barcelona and that could certainly be a positive next to his name.

During his time at the Camp Nou, the Spaniard was able to get his hands on a number of trophies including the Champions League in 2015.

The Blues remain in the Champions League and there is a reported belief from the top that they can still defy the odds and get their hands on the trophy.

And with that in mind, perhaps a quick appointment for Enrique could appeal to Boehly as he looks to get his hands on a trophy in his first season at the helm.