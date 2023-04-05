Chelsea's search for a new manager is already well and truly underway, as Todd Boehly looks to bring in a replacement for Graham Potter as soon as possible.

The former Brighton boss was sacked after last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, with the 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday leaving the Blues in 11th position in the Premier League table.

It is no surprise that Boehly is keen to bring in a replacement as he looks to salvage an incredibly poor season, and it seems as if he has already made contact with recently sacked Bayern Munich boss, Julian Nagelsmann.

Will Chelsea appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have made contact with the German manager, who departed the Allianz Arena late last month despite leaving Die Roten in the Champions League quarter-finals and still very much in the hunt for another Bundesliga title.

The report claims that Boehly is looking for a manager with experience of managing a top club in Europe and Nagelsmann certainly fits that bill, having managed Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in his career, despite being just 35.

It is also claimed that the young manager is well-known to sporting director Laurence Stewart and already has a connection with technical director Christopher Vivell, who he worked alongside at Leipzig.

Therefore, it certainly seems as if he could make the move to Stamford Bridge, especially as Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that talks are "ongoing and positive."

While The Telegraph suggest that he would be keen on taking the job, previous reports have claimed that he wants to wait until the summer to take over, which makes sense when you consider the mess that the Blues currently find themselves in.

However, that might not be enough for Boehly who likely wants a new manager through the door at Stamford Bridge ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid next week.

Would Nagelsmann be perfect for Boehly?

Boehly has proven with his signings at Chelsea that he wants to build for the long-term future at Stamford Bridge, with young talents such as Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all joining the club in his tenure.

In Nagelsmann, Chelsea would be getting one of the most talented young managers in world football, as the German was labelled a "genius" for his work at Hoffenheim before he was even 30, with the Athletic's Raphael Honigstein singing his praises after they reached the Champions League in his second season in charge.

He was perhaps harshly sacked by Bayern, having impressively won 60 of his 84 games in charge with the Bundesliga giants, averaging an impressive 2.23 points per game. That represents a significant increase on the 1.42 points per game averaged by Potter at Chelsea this season.

Nagelsmann has a rare blend of top-level experience and youth, which makes him the perfect appointment for Boehly's long-term plans. He has already brought in a plethora of top young talent so why not bring in a young coach too?

Indeed, the outspoken owner will now be hoping that the German manager can be convinced to join now rather than in the summer.