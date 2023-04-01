Chelsea have held "positive" contact with manager Julian Nagelsmann regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Chelsea?

Graham Potter has been under huge amounts of pressure to deliver in recent months following a poor run of form this season and during this large period of uncertainty, Todd Boehly reportedly approached Mauricio Pochettino and was a known admirer of Zinedine Zidane and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, but in the end, the owner decided to put his faith in the 47-year-old.

The German was recently relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich and replaced by the former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel which came as a huge surprise considering his side were only one point off the top of the table in the Bundesliga but the SW6 outfit won't mind as they have now identified him as a possible candidate for over the summer.

Football Insider reported last week that the Stamford Bridge side were monitoring the availability of the 35-year-old should they decide to have a change of heart over the future of Potter with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also having him on their radar after the sacking of Antonio Conte, though it's the former who are first to make their official move.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Chelsea have spoken to Nagelsmann about taking over should Potter be given his marching orders at the end of the season. He wrote:

"First positive contacts between #Nagelsmann and some #Chelsea representatives. To date, the former #BayernMunich coach is one of the #CFC's main options for the next season - together with Luis Enrique - in the event of Graham #Potter being sacked."

Would Nagelsmann be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Nagelsmann has been dubbed a "tactical brainbox" by journalist Josh Bunting and if Chelsea are to dismiss Potter ahead of the 2023/24 term, he would be the perfect candidate to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The Bavaria-born coach had a remarkable record during his time at the Allianz Arena where he won 60, drew 14 and lost just ten of his 84 games, averaging 2.31 points per match, via Transfermarkt, form that would get a squad of talented individuals like the Blues competing at the top end of the table and for silverware. Boehly's target also led his side to three trophies, twice winning the German Super Cup and once the Bundesliga so knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level, making this a match made in heaven.