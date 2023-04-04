Julian Nagelsmann has already made some calls to sound out the vacancy at Chelsea after the recent sacking of Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have a quick turnaround ahead of their next Premier League game as they face Liverpool on Tuesday night as they aim to climb back into the top half of the table.

So in that sense, there was certainly a lot of evidence to suggest the job Potter was carrying out simply wasn't good enough for a club like Chelsea.

Some may argue that he could have benefited from the summer window where he could thin out his squad with a surplus of options at his disposal.

However, if they are able to make an immediate replacement with a manager of the calibre of Nagelsmann, then it is a move which many will likely think is justified.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 35-year-old has already made calls to see what people think he should do in regard to an approach from the Blues:

(4:10) "I wanted to add one detail, from what I heard, Nagelsmann already called some of the people close to him to understand the potential feeling on Chelsea job.

"So what they think about the club, what they think about the project. what they think about the possibility to join Chelsea immediately or at the end of the season?

"So Nagelsmann is already considering this option. And his position will be crucial to understand if he will become the new Chelsea coach, but he's really appreciated by the board as I told you yesterday [Saturday]."

Would Nagelsmann be a good appointment?

The German has had a difficult couple of weeks after being suddenly sacked by Bayern Munich as they brought in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

He has also been strongly linked with the vacancy in north London with Tottenham Hotspur since the departure of Antonio Conte.

However, reports would suggest the 35-year-old would prioritise a move to the Bridge over the Lilywhites.

With this in mind, it does feel as if Nagelsmann is open to hearing more about the possibility of joining Chelsea which does beg the question of whether he's ready to return straight to action.

On the back of a dismal run under Potter, a spot in Europe for next season seems a massive ask with just 10 games remaining in their season.

So it will be interesting to see if Todd Boehly would push to bring Nagelsmann straight back into the game or whether he feels the German could benefit from a few extra weeks off.

Losing the Bayern job may still be raw for the 35-year-old, so allowing him to come in over the summer could prove a smart decision by the Blues if that is a possibility.