Chelsea have made "approaches" for Bayern Munich's former manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Chelsea?

On Sunday evening, the breaking news coming out of SW6 was that Todd Boehly had relieved Graham Potter of his duties following a poor run of results and general form this season meaning that the owner is now on the hunt to find a new candidate to take over in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

The German was recently sacked at the Allianz Arena and replaced by none other than Thomas Tuchel with his dismissal coming as a shock considering his side were only second in the table when he was given his marching orders, though that might have come as a blessing in disguise as he already has admirers in the Premier League.

Football Insider reported that the Blues were monitoring the availability of the 35-year-old prior to Potter's departure but were set to face competition for his services from Tottenham Hotspur who have also identified him as their number one candidate to replace Antonio Conte, but it's the former who appear to have taken the first official step to appointing him.

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Chelsea have made contact with Nagelsmann and have even held in-house discussions about him as they weigh up whether he is the ideal man to be put in charge in the capital. He wrote:

"Understand there have been already approaches for Julian Nagelsmann to be the new Chelsea head coach. Talks will continue to make final decision — but he’s the favourite. #CFC No confirmation on Pochettino links at this stage. Nagelsmann, mentioned in internal talks yesterday."

Chelsea supporters may be worried that appointing Nagelsmann would be a risk considering he's just been sacked by Bayern but that decision certainly has no reflection on his time at the club and he could be the perfect candidate to take over the reins for Boehly.

The Sports360 GmbH client had a remarkable record in his homeland, winning 60, drawing 14 and losing just ten of his 84 games in charge, averaging 2.31 points per match, via Transfermarkt, which is the kind of positive form that would have any team competing for silverware and challenging at the top end of the table.

Nagelsmann also has the trophies to prove his success having once secured the Bundesliga title and twice the German Super Cup, not to mention that he also won the award for Manager of the Year back in 2016/17, making this a potential match made in heaven.