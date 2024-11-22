A major club have reportedly opened "talks" over the signing of a Chelsea player, who BlueCo could make available at a "bargain price".

Players tipped to leave Chelsea next year

Head coach Enzo Maresca is prepared to cut his squad even further once we reach the turn of the year, and it appears inevitable that a few players eventually call time on their careers at Stamford Bridge.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has attracted interest from England, Italy and Spain ahead of the looming January window, as west London officials make him available for transfer and look to rid the club of his £200,000-per-week salary.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

Chelsea have already held talks with numerous clubs over Chilwell, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, while it is also believed that midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is being made available for sale as well.

There are some reports that Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in Enzo Fernandez, alongside fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid in this regard, and the Argentine World Cup winner faces an uncertain future at Chelsea.

The £107 million signing has lost his place alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield to Roméo Lavia, but Maresca is adamant that this is purely tactical. "At this moment Enzo is not playing but there is no problem with Enzo," said Maresca on Fernandez's future at Cobham.

"The noise about Enzo is because clubs pay so much money for them, people expect they will always be the best. That is not so. The only reason he is not playing is just because the physicality I prefer is from (Moises) Caicedo and Romeo Lavia."

While his long-term suitability remains unclear, when considering he most likely won't be satisfied with a bit-part role, fellow Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has struggled for game time in recent months.

He played fairly regularly in cup competitions earlier this season, but the Italian appears on Chelsea's fringes, with reports suggesting that Casadei attracting interest from AC Milan ahead of the window's re-opening.

Juventus resume the "thread of talks" to sign Casadei from Chelsea

As per Tuttojuve, Juventus have joined the Serie A transfer race for Casadei, who they view as a golden opportunity to strengthen their midfield.

Chelsea could sell the former Leicester City loanee for a "bargain price", and it is believed Juve have "resumed the thread of the talks" Casadei as a result.

While they're pretty keen on the 21-year-old, Thiago Motta's side may only be able to strike a deal if they manage to offload midfielder Nicolo Fagioli to make room.

However, he is believed to have many suitors in Europe, so this could be a serious possibility. Casadei would act as a direct replacement for Fagioli, but Chelsea would first have to agree to sell a "diamond" in their ranks who Inter Under-18s coach Andrea Zanchetta said has "crazy potential".