Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is expected to stay put at the club in the summer transfer window, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Has Havertz had a good season?

The German has had an up-and-down time of things at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020, scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City. His performances have flattered to deceive at times, however, and this season certainly hasn't been his best at the club.

Havertz has only scored seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, admittedly topping Chelsea's scoring charts but also not being prolific enough in the final third. His performances have highlighted the need for the Blues to bring in a natural striker at the end of the season, potentially allowing him to play off him in what could be a preferred No.10 role.

The 23-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, but it remains to be seen if he will definitely still be in west London once the 2023/24 campaign arrives.

Will Havertz stay at Chelsea this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones provided an update on Havertz's situation, saying he thinks he will still be a Chelsea player at the start of next season:

"Havertz hasn't been totally convincing in Lampard's time at the club. There's still some question as to whether he stays at Chelsea for next season. The signs I've got at the moment are that he probably will stay."

There is no doubt that Havertz has disappointed at times in a Chelsea shirt, especially considering his huge reputation when he arrived, but he has had a few positives. His aforementioned Champions League final goal was clearly huge, while a tally of 32 goals and 15 assists in 137 Blues appearances is still a solid return for someone who isn't an out-and-out striker.

At 23, he is still a young player, which can easily be forgotten at times, and he should become a more rounded footballer in the coming years, especially if Mauricio Pochettino clicks with him and the right players are used around him.

However, it's safe to say he has a huge amount of improvements to make, as he was slammed on a number of different occasions for performances since joining. With worlds such as "embarrassment", "not doing anything", "not a number nine" and a "disgrace".