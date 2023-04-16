Chelsea have endured a woeful 2022/23 campaign which has seen them manage just 30 goals in 31 Premier League games, with a bottom-half finish now looking likely under interim manager Frank Lampard.

The lack of goals at Stamford Bridge could be due to a number of factors but fingers have naturally been pointed at Kai Havertz, as the German forward has once again struggled for consistency in a Chelsea shirt.

Is Havertz to blame for Chelsea's goalscoring woes?

The 23-year-old may well be the top scorer in Chelsea's squad so far this season but he has just seven top-flight goals to his name in 29 Premier League outings and would have been expected to score far more given his role as the main striker for the west London outfit.

Havertz, who earns £150k-per-week, arrived at Chelsea in 2020 in an eye-watering deal worth £75.8m, having contributed an impressive 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 appearances for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

His time at Stamford Bridge has been far less fruitful, as he boasts just 32 goals and 15 assists in 132 appearances, despite moving from an attacking midfield role to a central striker role with the west London club.

This campaign has seen the Germany international underperform on his xG by 4.52, which is comfortably the worst return of his career, and perhaps explains why he has been left out by the interim boss in recent fixtures.

How much is Havertz worth now?

In a recent interview with Football FanCast, Simon Phillips speculated that, if Chelsea were to try and sell the 23-year-old on the back of another disappointing campaign, they would get nowhere near the price they paid.

He said: "When he's poor, he's poor. He will go through a run of five, six, or seven games where he will be very poor. He's far too inconsistent really.

"In terms of how much he's worth, I think he's got a market value of around £50m, but I think Chelsea would be very lucky to get that this summer."

Todd Boehly has obviously invested a huge amount since arriving at Chelsea and has failed to see the results on the pitch, which suggests that a number of first-team players could be moved on this summer ahead of the arrival of a prospective new manager.

Unless Havertz can pick up his form in the remaining fixtures, having managed just five goals in 20 appearances since the World Cup, then he could be a prime candidate to depart, even if it means the Blues making a significant loss on him.