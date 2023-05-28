Chelsea's woeful season finally came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with the Blues finishing in 12th place after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

The game was Frank Lampard's last as interim manager, with the Chelsea legend managing just one win in his time at the club, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping to enjoy a far better spell when takes over in the summer.

What happened in Chelsea vs Newcastle?

Lampard opted to start youngsters Lewis Hall and Noni Madueke for his final game, with Newcastle also making changes for what was essentially a dead rubber game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues found themselves in a familiar position in the first half when Anthony Gordon was left with the freedom of the penalty box to slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga from Matt Targett's cross.

However, Lampard's side would haul themselves level when Enzo Fernandez's quick free-kick found Raheem Sterling in a dangerous position, and his shot was turned into his own goal by Kieran Trippier.

Although both sides had chances in the second half, with the visitors hitting the crossbar late on, it would finish 1-1, with the Stamford Bridge faithful once again going home dissatisfied.

There were a number of underwhelming performances once again from Chelsea's starters, although it was arguably the much-maligned Kai Havertz who disappointed the most.

How did Havertz play against Newcastle?

As per Sofascore, the Germany international would earn a 6.7/10 rating for his performance, with only Conor Gallagher (6.4) rated lower of the Chelsea players to start the game.

Hauled off just before the hour mark, the 23-year-old mustered just 24 touches of the ball, which was fewer than Kepa, who managed 38.

During his time on the pitch, the former Bayer Leverkusen man would contribute no shots and no dribbles, which is hardly what you would expect from the starting striker, but this is what Chelsea fans have become accustomed to with Havertz over the years, with an average of just two shots and 0.5 dribbles per game in the top flight this season.

Previously dubbed as "so weak" by talkSPORT pundit Dean Ashton, the £150k-per-week frontman has done little to suggest that he can be relied upon as the main man in Chelsea's side, as he managed just seven goals in the top flight again this season, with a striker surely on Todd Boehly's shortlist.

Following another anonymous display, Havertz may well be questioning whether he lasts the summer transfer window, with sales surely on the cards if Boehly wants to make new signings, especially with the arrival of Christopher Nkunku.