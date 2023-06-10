Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could 'definitely thrive' at Stamford Bridge under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, transfer insider Dean Jones has told Football FanCast.

Chelsea news - What's the latest on Kai Havertz?

Despite scoring 'that' famous goal in Portugal to help the Blues win the Champions League in May 2021, life in west London hasn't gone entirely to plan for Havertz.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star made the £72m switch to England with a lofty reputation and price tag, but he has generally failed to live up to the expectations many had for him.

The last few weeks have seen several transfer rumours linking the German with a move away from the two-time European champions.

Just this week, it was reported in the German publication BILD that Spanish giants Real Madrid were considering the player, as he is a 'dream player' for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that "Chelsea and Kai Havertz are on the same page", and the Blues hierarchy is "prepared to let him leave."

However, not everyone is on the same page, and some think that the 6 foot 4 forward can rediscover his form at Stamford Bridge.

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Chelsea?

Jones thinks the coaching of Mauricio Pochettino might be just what the Aachen-born dynamo needs to fulfil his massive potential in England and stresses that despite the rumours, Chelsea aren't exactly desperate to be rid of the player this summer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said:

"Think of how Pochettino sides have played in the past, someone like Kai Havertz could definitely thrive, and Chelsea aren't desperate to get rid of him. I think that's important to point out.

"He was signed in line with being potentially one of the best forwards in the world over the next five, six years. They still believe he can become that in the right system."

Should Chelsea keep Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge?

This depends on the figures involved in any potential deal to move the player on.

Should Real Madrid come in and pay the reported fee of £75m, per Evening Standard, the club should probably cut their losses and move on, especially after their increased spending over the last year.

However, if there are no buyers at that price point, it might be best to give Pochettino a chance to try and improve the player, especially since his underlying numbers aren't that bad.

According to FBref, when compared to other attacking midfielders in Europe's top five leagues, Havertz sits in the top 8% for non-penalty expected goals and the top 9% for touches in the opposition's penalty area per 90.

Whilst not exceptional, there is clearly a foundation there for the former Tottenham Hotspur manager to work with.