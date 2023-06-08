Chelsea are likely to sell Kai Havertz this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

Is Kai Havertz leaving Chelsea?

As per reports, with Madrid interested in the forward, Havertz is looking likely to leave Chelsea this summer, bringing to an end three years in which the German never really showed his best form.

If Havertz does leave the Blues this summer, he will at least keep his place in the Chelsea history books after scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

During three seasons at Stamford Bridge, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has scored 32 goals and assisted a further 15 in 139 appearances.

Still only 23, it could be argued that Havertz still has plenty of time to succeed at Chelsea. Yet, as reported by Steinberg, those at the London club are ‘likely’ to sell the forward this summer.

Meanwhile, he won't be the only current first-team star to leave Stamford Bridge, with N'Golo Kante seemingly enticed by the money that Saudi Arabia has to offer. The long-serving Frenchman is poised to accept a £86m-per-year deal from PIF-backed Al-Ittihad, where Karim Benzema has also just landed, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Guardian.

How much will Chelsea earn from selling Havertz?

According to Steinberg, Chelsea have placed a hefty £75m price tag on Havertz this summer, as Real Madrid set their sights on the German forward in an attempt to replace the departing Karim Benzema.

The large fee would leave the Blues in profit after initially spending £71m on Havertz to Bayer Leverkusen back in the summer of 2020.

Considering the forward’s struggles since arriving at Stamford Bridge, however, the price tag comes as a slight surprise.

Havertz, who Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan once lauded as "exceptional", scored just seven Premier League goals, as Chelsea collapsed to a 12th-placed finish.

Having spent over £500 million throughout the season, though, Todd Boehly may be looking to recoup some of the cash splashed on players who simply failed to deliver.

Martyn Ziegler of The Times recently reported that Chelsea need to offload some players in order to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations too, leaving Havertz on the list of potential departures in the coming months.

If Havertz does leave the club, then he will be making room for reported incoming signing Christopher Nkunku, who has just won the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals.

According to Romano again, the RB Leipzig forward is set to be announced as a Chelsea player soon, having completed his medical all the way back in September, before signing a deal in December.

With Nkunku's imminent arrival, Havertz’s exit would come as little surprise, especially if Madrid continue to pursue a deal for the German forward.