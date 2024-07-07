With Chelsea's transfer business ramping up, Enzo Maresca has already been handed one of his ex-Leicester City players, with the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

But ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, the Blues will still be looking to strengthen multiple areas, in their bid to return to Champions League football having missed out for the second season in a row.

The forward areas seem to be the next focus point for Chelsea, with rumours stating their interest in multiple wingers, and strikers to add to their already talented set of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from The Standard, Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Tottenham and Barcelona are also said to be interested, and the reported release clause on Williams' contract is between £45-50m.

The reports suggest, despite there being a lot of competition for the Spanish star, Chelsea could have the upper hand due to Marc Cucurella, who is on international duty with him currently at Euro 2024.

Cucurella said "I've been telling him to sign for Chelsea." So Chelsea could be hoping Williams is being sold on their project, and the prospect of teaming up with his Spanish compatriot at club level.

How WIlliams and Cucurella link up

Williams enjoyed his best G/A season for Athletic Bilbao, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions last season. This sparkling form earned him a spot in the national team, and he has continued to impress on the international stage.

At Euro 2024, Williams has made four starts out of the five games, scoring one goal, and providing one assist thus far. But it's the direct manner of his play that has captured the eye, and been a dangerous weapon for the Spain side.

He has struck a good connection with Chelsea left-back Cucurella, who has also started four of the five games on that left side with Williams, contributing to two clean sheets, and playing the entirety of their most recent and important game against Germany, beating them 2-1 in extra time to progress to the semi-finals.

Williams, described as a "pace demon" by football podcaster Adam Keys, has many strings to his bow in attacking areas, but yes, the statement is true, he is frighteningly quick. This strikes fear into opposition fullbacks, as he runs at them 1v1, and has the ability to go either way.

The 21-year-old winger averages 5.69 progressive carries per 90, and 3.42 successful take-ons per 90, which further proves his ability and desire to beat his man and make things happen in the final third.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Williams is at his most dangerous when being given a high percentage of these 1v1 matchups, for him to attack and be creative, and that's where the perfect partner, Cucurella comes in.

Cucurella is aggressive with his rest defence positioning, prepared to jump up and win the ball back at every opportunity. He is a heavy duelling defender, winning 3.13 tackles per 90, making 1.82 blocks per 90, and making 1.11 interceptions per 90.

Once he does regain possession, he knows his game and doesn't force anything. Cucurella is not a highly creative passer, and won't look to make high amounts of key or progressive passes.

Instead, he is happy to make the simple pass, offer another angle to help his teammate or make a sacrificial run to the byline to afford space for his teammates. Cucurella is the perfect teammate, especially for a 1v1 player like Williams.