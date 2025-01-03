Chelsea are now keen on signing an "unbelievable" striker who has scored four goals against the Blues, according to a report.

Chelsea eyeing a striker

After Liam Delap ran the Blues ragged in the 2-0 defeat at Portman Road, Enzo Maresca may have been expected to make a January move for the striker, but the Blues are now expected to hold off until at least the end of the season.

Nicolas Jackson's improved performances this season mean there is not an overwhelming need to bring in a new striker this month, but Maresca is still continuing to cast his eye on a number of targets.

Chelsea are expected to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to leave the Ligue 1 club this winter, while they are also in the race for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson is not the only Premier League striker under consideration by Stamford Bridge chiefs, however, as it has now been revealed they are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha.

According to a report from Caught Offside, a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, are keen on Cunha, having been impressed by his performances in the first half of the campaign.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also expressed an interest in the forward, but Wolves are expected to make it very difficult for him to leave Molineux this winter.

The Old Gold are set to come forward with a contract offer for the Brazilian, which will see his £60k-per-week wages increased, with the Premier League strugglers extremely pleased with his showings up to this point and recently valuing him at £90m for this month.

Cunha could help take Chelsea to the next level

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Wolves' top performers this season, picking up 10 goals and four assists in the first half of the campaign to ensure his side still have a good chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Earlier this year, the Wolves star received high praise for his performance against the Blues in the Premier League after scoring a hat-trick.

The former Atletico Madrid man has scored four goals in four appearances against Chelsea, and the fact he is also capable of setting up goals indicates he is a well-rounded striker, who could help take Maresca's side to the next level.

However, it may be difficult to get a deal done this winter, given that Wolves are in talks over a new contract, and it would be very risky to sell Cunha while they find themselves in a relegation battle.