It’s not often a young footballer comes along that makes you stop in your tracks but that's what Chelsea possess at this moment in time.

Well, perhaps not just yet. The youngster in question is 16-year-old Kendry Paez, a teenage talent taking football by storm despite his infancy.

The Blues announced a deal to sign Paez back in July from Independiente del Valle, an Ecuadorean club famed for their youth production. Moises Caicedo, for instance, is part of their alumni.

That said, the teen superstar is not allowed to move officially until his 18th birthday, meaning we won’t see Paez on English shores until 2025 at the earliest.

It’s something we certainly can’t wait to see, with the fleet-footed attacker currently producing golden moments that get plastered across social media in the early hours.

Having already made his senior bow for Ecuador and scored, his latest moment of genius came on Sunday night as the youngster fired home a delightful goal for his club side.

Chelsea are now finally finding their groove under Mauricio Pochettino and provided he’s still in charge by 2025, the future looks bright.

So, how could that side look in the next few years? We’ve pieced together a young and vibrant-looking starting XI.

1 GK - Robert Sanchez

Chelsea have long craved a reliable stopper between the sticks. In the ex-Brighton man it looked as the though the torrid days of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy were behind them. Brave at claiming crosses and importantly saving shots, the Blues look less panicked in defence.

That was before the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, however, a game Robert Sanchez made a high-profile error. Here’s hoping for fewer errors in the next few years.

2 RB - Malo Gusto

A fit and in form Reece James would easily get in this side. In fact, he’d probably get in most teams in the Premier League. Sadly, we picture another rough few years on the treatment table for Chelsea’s captain.

As such, it’s Malo Gusto we’re predicting to slot in on the right-hand side of the defence after enjoying some impressive football in his first few months at the club after signing from Lyon in January.

3 CB - Axel Disasi

Thiago Silva, aged 39 in 2023 is unlikely to still be playing football once Paez eventually plays for Chelsea. A plethora of options could fit at centre-back once he goes. Wesley Fofana is one of them, another is Benoit Badiashile.

That said, it’s fellow French defender Axel Disasi, signed from Monaco this year who has made the position his own in two years' time.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

The crown jewel of Chelsea’s academy in 2023 is Levi Colwill who in 2025 is now a Stamford Bridge stalwart and one of the first names on the team sheet for England at international level too. Now an elite centre-half, he has epitomised the club’s rebuild under Pochettino.

5 LB - Ian Maatsen

No Ben Chilwell, I hear you ask? Like James, he’s spent more time on the treatment table. Such an eventuality has now led to Ian Maatsen becoming a regular in the side at left-back.

Maatsen enjoyed a tremendous spell at Burnley in 2022/23, winning promotion with Burnley and in two years' time, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him with plenty of games for Chelsea under his belt.

6 CM - Romeo Lavia

Signed from Southampton in the summer, Romeo Lavia is yet to play a single game for Chelsea after an injury-ravaged beginning to his time in west London.

Even with Caicedo in midfield, a name we’ll mention in just a second it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the 19-year-old is a regular fixture in midfield in two years.

7 CM - Moises Caicedo

The first of two Independiente graduates in this side, Caicedo has become one of the best holding midfielders in Europe by the time his fellow countryman in Paez breaks through in 2025.

He’s filled the void of N’Golo Kante to perfection and is part of a remarkably vibrant midfield trio.

8 CM - Enzo Fernandez

The second of Chelsea’s mega-money midfielders and a World Cup winner with Argentina, the club’s new ‘Cesc Fabregas’ in Enzo Fernandez has truly become one of the Premier League’s great midfielders in two years' time.

Already an elite passer in 2023, that part of his game has only become better and is a true force to be reckoned with. Lavia’s role in the side means he’s now playing further forward and adding goals to his game. A scary thought indeed.

9 RW - Cole Palmer

Signed from Manchester City this year, Cole Palmer has become one of the brightest young English talents around in 2025.

He was in fine form against Arsenal last weekend, scoring his second goal in Chelsea colours and over the next 24 months it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the forward is posting double figures for goal contributions.

10 CF - Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku was perhaps the most exciting signing of the summer window and enjoyed a fine pre-season. That was until he got injured.

We’re yet to see him feature in a competitive game for the club at this moment in time but fast forward a couple of years and he’s now a permanent fixture in the team. Full of goals and assists, watching him play alongside Paez is a salivating prospect.

11 LW - Kendry Paez

The main attraction. Capable of playing through the middle or on either flank, Chelsea’s front three is a remarkably interchangeable force to be reckoned with. Think Salah, Mane & Firmino, Pochettino has an attacking trio in 2025 that scares any defence they come up against.

Paez is the finishing touch of their rebuild in a few years and enters English football having posted some remarkable numbers in his home country. Can he translate it into the Premier League? Of course he can.