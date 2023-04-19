Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of Kendry Paez following the Premier League and FA's approval of the proposed deal for the 15-year-old.

Who is Kendry Paez?

It has been a season to forget in west London with Chelsea's seasons leaving a lot to be desired with a huge amount of money spent and nothing to show for it.

Of course, it is still early in the tenure of Todd Boehly, however, the American's arrival at Stamford Bridge has provided a lot of criticism with the Blues sat slumped in 11th spot.

Around £600m has been spent since his arrival and two managers have been sacked by the American owner, but that has seemingly not put him off.

Indeed, it appears the Blues could be set to welcome another new arrival in the form of the 15-year-old midfielder Paez from Independiente del Valle.

The Ecuadorian has been branded as "one of the best youngsters in world football" but the west London side will not be able to play him for a number of years given his age.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Blues are now expected to announce the deal shortly on the back of the approval from the governing bodies:

(3:45) "And then guys, important news for Chelsea for the future because many of you maybe for the present still saying who is this talented guy. You maybe don't know him and it's normal because he's 15 years old. But trust me this is a top talent."

(4:30) "And so what's going on? Chelsea have full agreement with Independiente del Valle for this boy to join in two years when he will turn 18 - due to the rules, of course.

"But what's going on? Now Premier League and FA - the Football Association - have both approved the deal. So everything is set to be signed. They were waiting for this approval. Now everything has the green light and so Kendry Paez will be in England for the medical test, to sign the contract and then everything would be announced."

Is Chelsea a good move for Paez?

A number of the Chelsea academy products have become members of the first team with the likes of Mason Mount a key example of this.

However, it is apparent that the path to the first team will not be an easy one for the Ecuadorian given the club's willingness to splash the cash to improve their side.

Perhaps the money involved in the deal (£17.5m) could suggest that actually he is a player who the club do view as a real prospect for the future of the club.

And Boehly has not been shy in spending money on young players with Andrey Santos having already been brought into the club for a significant fee.

Chelsea's managerial issue remains hanging in the balance with Frank Lampard the interim manager until the end of the campaign.

And it will be interesting to see whether Boehly's search for a new manager will see someone who provides young players with an opportunity hired ahead of next season.

There is clearly a lot that needs to be resolved on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, however, it does seem as if the long-term future is being planned for by the American owner.