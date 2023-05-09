In recent weeks, Chelsea have conceded an array of long-range stunners that have compounded their miserable season.

Coincidentally Oliver Skipp, Matheus Nunes, Julio Enciso, Martin Odegaard, and Matias Vina have all netted from distance against the Blues with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Since his record-breaking £71.6m transfer move from Athletic Bilbao, the Spaniard has knowingly struggled to produce any meaningful consistency as his credentials to start weekly have been thrown into question on multiple occasions.

The 28-year-old’s predecessor was Thibaut Courtois, whose unceremonious departure to Real Madrid has soured his likeability in the Chelsea fanbase, but his pedigree and reliability ridicule Kepa’s current predicament.

How long did Thibaut Courtois play for Chelsea?

The Belgian joined the West Londoners in 2011 on a five-year deal but was instantly sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid.

The 101-cap international would go on to register 76 clean sheets and only concede 125 goals in 154 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt, as he was an integral component of one of the most infallible defences in European football.

During this time he won La Liga with Diego Simeone’s side in 2014 - their first league title since 1996.

His talent was unavoidable and the 6 foot 7 man-mountain returned to England and displaced Chelsea legend Petr Cech as first-choice goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old played for the Blues for four seasons, winning the Premier League twice and the Golden Glove once under Antonio Conte.

The goalkeeper was then transferred to Real Madrid and has won another eight trophies. His most impressive and memorable performance occurred in the 2022 Champions League final as he made nine saves and three high claims in a "monster" display - as per reporter Roberto Rojas - as Los Blancos clinched their fifth European title since 2014.

Courtois was stated as the “indisputable hero of the final” and his lionhearted display will have Chelsea fans reminiscing over his time at the club.

Indeed, Ben Foster has slammed the underperforming Kepa and insisted that he doesn’t think the Spaniard is the “right guy” or “long-term solution”, and expects the hierarchy to dip into the transfer market to find a replacement, amid the increasing likelihood of Edouard Mendy’s Stamford Bridge exit.

The £150k-per-week man has only managed 14 high claims, just the 20th highest in the division, to brutally expose his lack of presence and authority - two traits that the ex-Blues keeper has in abundance.

If Courtois was still a Chelsea player then Frank Lampard would be in a far more comfortable position that's for sure. If only he hadn't departed back in 2018.