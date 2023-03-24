Chelsea are reportedly lining up a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the electric winger could prove to be the next Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A leaders are prepared to double the wages of the man they signed only last summer when he penned a five-year deal after joining from Georgian outfit Dinamo Batumi, in order to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium amid interest from the Blues and elsewhere.

Chelsea could look to increase their £550m spending spree under Todd Boehly and improve the attacking options available to Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues continue to struggle in the final third, with just 29 goals in 27 top-flight fixtures so far this campaign.

Kvaratskhelia certainly won't come cheap, with the Azzurri expected to demand as much as €100m (£88m) for one of their most coveted assets, with the 22-year-old instrumental in Luciano Spalletti's side's likely Scudetto triumph this season.

In 23 Serie A appearances, the breakout star has contributed a phenomenal 12 goals and 10 assists, earning a hugely impressive 7.64 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Not only is this a higher rating than anyone in Chelsea's squad, but his average of 2.9 shots, 1.7 key passes and 1.8 dribbles also cannot be matched by anyone who has made more than 10 Premier League appearances for the Blues so far this campaign.

Journalist Mina Rzouki was full of praise for the Georgia international just a month into his career with Napoli, writing:

"Ok, Kvaratskhelia is a phenomenon. This kid is so special. I know it’s just Napoli’s second game, but he is bossing everything."

Could Kvaratskhelia be Chelsea's next Hazard?

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry also lauded the 22-year-old on CBS Sports earlier in the season and likened the Georgian wide man to Real Madrid winger Hazard, who was previously a star at Stamford Bridge.

He said:

"[He is] very Eden Hazard-like. He is brilliant. He can do anything. Press. Dribble and assist. The balance, composure and vision."

During his time in England, the Belgium international would make a remarkable 352 appearances, contributing 110 goals and 92 assists in that time, firmly establishing himself as a fan favourite and Premier League great.

Chelsea have lacked a winger of Hazard's immense quality since his 2019 exit, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failing to take up his mantle at Stamford Bridge, so Kvaratskhelia could be exactly what Potter needs as he looks to mould a squad capable of challenging at the top next season.