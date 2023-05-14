Chelsea have had a season to forget in the Premier League, sitting 11th in the table having registered just 11 wins from 35 games.

The Blues rank 16th in the league for goals scored, having found the net just 36 times, a huge 53 goals fewer than top-of-the-table Manchester City, showing the abysmal direction of their season.

Changes from top to bottom at the club have caused noticeable disruption as the six-time Premier League winners continue to adapt to their new life under Todd Boehly.

With just three games remaining this campaign, the Blues will look to draw a line under this lacklustre term and look to the summer break to reevaluate ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Despite spending around £600m in transfers this season alone, the club still aren’t satisfied with their squad, as per reports linking them with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest news surrounding Chelsea’s pending activity this summer links them to a centre-back on the list of Premier League rivals.

What’s the latest on Kim Min-Jae to Chelsea?

According to Italian news outlet Il Mattino - as per Sport Witness - Chelsea are “ready to offer” a deal for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae.

The South Korean has picked up interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 26-year-old has a release clause around the €50m (£44m) mark, however, if a more lucrative club was to be interested the fee could rise to €60m (£53m).

What could Kim Min-Jae bring to Chelsea?

Described as the "monster" by teammates past and present, the centre-back has been an integral member of Napoli’s Scudetto-winning side this season.

The 26-year-old has maintained a Sofascore match rating in Serie A of 7.24 this season, ranking him in the Italian champions' top five performers this campaign.

Lauded as being "the best centre-back in the world right now" by manager Luciano Spalletti - as per Fabrizio Romano - the defender has been operating as one of Europe's best this year.

As per Sofascore, Kim averages 1.6 tackles per game, 3.6 clearances per game and wins 64% of his aerial duels, making him a defender feared by forwards.

A player of the calibre of the Korean could have a huge impact on Chelsea's current centre-backs, including the shining light that is Benoit Badiashile, who at just 22 years old has shown great potential in the Premier League this season.

The youngster has himself recorded impressive numbers, averaging 1.3 tackles per game and 1.5 interceptions, showing his dominance in defence - as per Sofascore.

The club has seen how a highly performing defender can instruct and inspire those around him, with Thiago Silva boosting the performances of the Frenchman when partnered together.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the Brazilian's influence, Badiashile called the 38-year-old a "legend" that he can "learn alongside."

Coming towards the end of his playing career, Silva's influence on the young Frenchman could be emulated through a signing such as Kim, who is a player very similar in his methods to the experienced Brazilian, most notably when it comes to defensive duels and pass completion - as per One Versus One.

Only time will tell if Chelsea can rival City and United to win the signature of the centre-back, but there is little doubt about the influence he could bring to Stamford Bridge. Indeed, with Mauricio Pochettino soon to be at the helm, the Argentine could just help transform the way Badiashile goes about his business by concluding this deal.