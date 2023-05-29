Despite the millions spent by Todd Boehly on new signings at Chelsea - totalling close to £600m - the Blues' main problem in a woeful season has been scoring goals.

The Blues finished with just 38 goals in the top flight, with only Everton, Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring fewer, which suggests that Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do if he wants to turn his new side back into Champions League contenders.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea are already being linked with a plethora of strikers ahead of the summer transfer window, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani someone who could help to end the Blues' woes in the final third.

Would Kolo Muani be a good signing for Chelsea?

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen to sign the striker, who will wait until next month to make a decision on his future, although he is said to be keen to speak with Pochettino about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hallmann has insisted that the 24-year-old is worth €90m (£78m) in the current market, so it would be another huge transfer for Boehly to complete, with player departures certainly required if the Blues are going to spend big again in the upcoming window.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed a fine first season in the Bundesliga, registering a hugely impressive 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances, with a superb 7.29 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

The young striker also has the physicality required to be a big hit in the Premier League, as is emphasised by his performance from the bench in the World Cup final in Qatar, which earned him the praise of journalist Zach Lowy.

He said: "Randal Kolo Muani won 13 duels yesterday, four more than any other player and the most by any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006. He’s left a positive impression on this tournament and at 24, he’s only going to improve. Top-class talent."

Would Kolo Muani be a Havertz upgrade?

For context, Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season is Kai Havertz, although he finished the campaign with just seven goals in 35 appearances, last finding the net in March when Graham Potter was still at the club.

The Germany international has underperformed on his xG by a remarkable 5.78 goals which is comfortably his worst return in a Chelsea shirt and perhaps goes some way to explaining why the west London side have laboured so much in front of goal.

He has also averaged a far-less-impressive 6.75 average rating from WhoScored, which suggests that Chelsea could soon lose patience with the 23-year-old after spending £71m on him three years ago.

This campaign has seen Kolo Muani register more shots (2.4 vs 2.1), key passes (1.3 vs 1.1) and dribbles (2.2 vs 0.5) per game than Havertz, so he could certainly be a big upgrade in Pochettino's side next season.