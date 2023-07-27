Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a deal for Mohammed Kudus.

Is Mohammed Kudus signing for Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, the Blues are close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus in what would be a marquee signing.

The fee for the Ajax livewire is expected to be around £40m and the player is keen on the move.

Kudus’ current contract at Ajax expires in 2025, and he rejected a one-year extension in April as he’s open to leaving the club in search of a new experience.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

After Chelsea’s pre-season draw with Newcastle, Mauricio Pochettino underlined the need to create a squad with “good balance” with players who can “compete for their place.”

The beauty of signing Kudus is his positional versatility, and whilst the Argentine is still trying to trim the books, the addition of the 22-year-old would still be much welcomed.

In this window, the 2021 Champions League winners have already sold Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The Ghanaian, who has been at Ajax since 2020, could be the ideal man to fill the void. Indeed, he has established himself as one of the club’s most productive and esteemed assets, who looks ready to make the next step in his promising career.

This season, Kudus has registered 25 goal involvements in 42 appearances across all competitions and also enjoyed an impressive World Cup, where he scored twice and completed 71% of his dribbles.

The playmaker has demonstrated he is far superior to the level of the Dutch top-flight as he ranks within the best 4% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals per 90, pass completion for 90, successful take-ons per 90, and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Outside the Netherlands, he has also shown he is a problematic and potent forward with six-goal contributions in as many games in the Champions League group stage.

His most attractive trait is arguably his frightening versatility - according to The Athletic, in 2,272 minutes in the Eredivisie since the 2021/22 season, Kudus has played 22% of the time as a striker, 40% as a right-winger, 9% as an attacking midfielder and 22% as a central midfielder.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo has looked comfortable across the frontline and this adaptability can make him a formidable asset for Pochettino. If signed, this sort of impact and versatility are two attributes that Salomon Kalou possessed in abundance.

Whilst not a regular starter, the Ivorian was a key component of Chelsea’s success between 2006-2012. During his trophy-laden stint in West London, Kalou played on both wings and as a second striker, positions that Kudus occupies himself.

Despite this, Kalou finished his career in England with 60 goals and 47 assists in 254 appearances, winning a Premier League title, four FA Cups, and a first Champions League triumph for the club.

His previous manager Jose Mourinho lauded his talent and flexibility, saying: “He is a player I love to work with because he has everything to be a top, top attacking player.

"I don't say striker or winger, I say attacking player because he can be both. His quality is amazing.”

Therefore, Kudus, who has been described as “electric” by scout Jacek Kulig, could be a crucial attacking component for the upcoming season and can mirror Kalou’s long-lasting influence.