Chelsea have cited Mohammed Kudus as potential replacement for Mason Mount.

What’s the latest on Mohammed Kudus to Chelsea?

According to Simon Phillips (via CaughtOffside), the Blues are said to be following the Ajax star ahead of a summer transfer.

It was previously reported by David Ornstein that the Dutch outfit tend to sell their assets rather than allow them to enter the final 24 months of their deals, and it's expected a fee of around £40m would be enough to secure the 22-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Ghanaian is a “top target” for Brighton & Hove Albion and that concrete talks are yet to commence with the west Londoners.

Could Kudus become Mason Mount’s replacement?

The 21-cap international enjoyed a busy and impressive World Cup - in three appearances for the Black Stars, he scored two goals, averaged 1.3 shots on target per game, managed a 71% dribble success rate and won 59% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

As well as his international exploits, the forward has also enjoyed a fabulous season with his club, having notched 24 goal involvements in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Kudus has been rather unstoppable - he ranks within the best 5% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals, successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area and pass completion per 90.

His extraordinary statistics show he is ready to make the step to a more competitive division, but he has already displayed he is capable of competing against more elite opponents, having notched six goal contributions in as many Champions League outings this past term.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has described him as an attacking midfielder with “electric pace, superb ball control” and “creative” off-the-ball movements.

It makes a lot of sense to move for Kudus, particularly when you consider the void which could be left by Mount.

Chelsea have rejected a third bid from Manchester United, who are expected to try again for the former Derby County loanee.

It’s been confirmed that the 24-year-old will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The most recent campaign was his most disappointing to date in west London, as he has only scored three times all year and missed 11 top-flight games through injury.

However, he has been crowned the club’s Player of the Season on two occasions and provided the Champions League-winning assist for Kai Havertz in 2021.

Nevertheless, it appears this chapter is closing and Kudus represents a perfect opportunity to move on from this saga and could beautifully flourish in the English capital.