Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been linked in the Kylian Mbappe saga this summer, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Chelsea's interest in Kylian Mbappe?

According to Spanish news outlet SPORT, Blues owner Todd Boehly has been holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi to reach an agreement on a deal to sign the French forward.

As per the report, Chelsea are expected to soon make an offer for Mbappe despite the superstar being reluctant to join the west London club and whilst they are working on a deal with the Ligue 1 champions, will need to do much more to convince the World Cup winner as he only wants a one-year spell somewhere before joining LaLiga giants Real Madrid, where he is thought to already have an agreement.

Will Kylian Mbappe join Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Mbappe would improve any team and be the dream signing for every single football club on the planet, however, with one year left on his contract at PSG, the financial implications that come with acquiring services could only be met by the richest.

The 24-year-old sensation currently earns an eye-watering £1.2m-per-week at this boyhood club, whilst the permanent signing of Mbappe would cost any club interested around €250m (£215m) to complete - some way past FootballTransfers' current £110m valuation.

Mbappe is considered one of the best forwards in the world at present, with huge praise constantly being heaped on the 2022 World Cup finalist for his contributions to both his club and on an international level.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas waxed lyrical about the France captain when he came up against him during his stint at Monaco:

"He's a phenomenon. He's clearly going to be the best player in the world in the future.

"I always think like a midfielder, and if I had him in front of me I'd be giving him assists all the time because he's so fast, explosive, but he's also very clever in slipping his markers.

"The thing that stands out about Mbappe is that he's so hungry. He knows how to exploit his ability."

Despite spending over £500m on transfers in the last 12 months, it would seem that Chelsea are in a position to offer an initial one-year loan deal given the fact that Boehly is holding conversations about a potential offer.

As a result, if the Blues could secure the signing of Mbappe it would absolutely transform their attacking threat in the short-term, helping them to challenge for Champions League qualification and compete comfortably for domestic trophies next season, but would likely stump Mykhailo Mudryk's progress too.

The Ukrainian winger struggled to make an impact during his first six months at Stamford Bridge after joining in a deal worth up to £88.5m during the January transfer window - failing to score a single Premier League goal and delivering just two assists over 15 appearances.

Should Boehly be able to convince Mbappe to complete a move to the English top-flight this summer, the sensational forward would undoubtedly push Mudryk out of the team if deployed on the left, considering he has been the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 for the last five consecutive seasons and scored a whopping 41 goals in all competitions over the last campaign.

Having said that, the Frenchman could in fact be deployed in the centre-forward role instead - a position he predominantly played for PSG last season - which would ultimately push new signing Nicolas Jackson down the pecking order, despite joining this summer for £32m from Villarreal.

Either way, the singing of Mbappe would be both record-breaking and monumental for Chelsea and would certainly put the London club in contention to compete at the highest level once again.