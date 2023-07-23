Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in a huge development in the transfer saga.

What is the latest with Kylian Mbappe's PSG future?

After months - and indeed years - of speculation surrounding his future, Mbappe appears closer to the PSG exit than ever after being left out of the Ligue 1 giants' squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Parisians' all-time leading goalscorer turned down the option of a one-year extension at the Parc des Princes, meaning he will become available on a free transfer next year should he not be sold this summer.

Real Madrid have long been considered the favourites to sign Mbappe, but RMC Sport reports that Chelsea have shown an interest in the France international, as have Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

It is reported that Al-Hilal are willing to pay PSG €200m (£173m) to sign Mbappe, and double that amount to the player himself over the next two years to persuade him to ply his trade outside of an elite European club.

Are Chelsea going to sign Kylian Mbappe?

This is not the first time Chelsea have been linked with Mbappe. However, the difference this time is that PSG are now actively seeking offers for the World Cup winner.

It is not known exactly how much it would take to persuade PSG to cash in - the sum being offered by Al-Hilal would surely be enough - but Football Transfers values the Frenchman at around £109m, which would make Mbappe the most expensive player in Premier League history.

The mammoth fee aside, it goes without saying that Mbappe would be an almighty acquisition for Chelsea. The Frenchman first emerged as one to watch when overtaking Thierry Henry as Monaco's youngest goalscorer at 17 years and 62 days in February 2016.

Mbappe has since cemented his status as one of the greatest players of his era across six goal-laden campaigns with PSG, during which time he has scored 212 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions, on top of his international success with France.

As per The Analyst, Mbappe ranks in the top 2% of all forwards for goals scored last season across Europe's top five leagues, the top 1% for shots, and nobody rates higher in terms of touches in the opposition box.

While more than just a goalscorer, it is the 148 goals in 176 Ligue 1 appearances - an average of 0.84 goals per 90 minutes - that will get Chelsea supporters most excited about a deal going through.

That type of scoring rate has never been seen at Stamford Bridge before, though Didier Drogba - one of Chelsea's greatest-ever strikers in terms of goals scored - 104 times in 254 Premier League games at a rate of 0.41 per 90.

That gap between Mbappe and Drogba highlights just how prolific the PSG forward has been over his career to date. However, Drogba's figures are skewed somewhat by a couple of off-seasons, including the campaign he returned in 2014-15.

Indeed, if you take Mbappe's figures from last season and Drogba's from 2009/10 - his best in a Chelsea shirt - they scored at a staggeringly similar rate: 0.93 per 90 for Mbappe; 0.94 for Drogba, as per FBref.

When taking assists into the equation, Drogba outperformed Mbappe (1.27 goal involvements per 90 v 1.09), while they found the net from a similar number of their shots on target (0.42 v 0.36 respectively).

Mbappe is showing more longevity than Drogba and, as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti put it last season, is an "unstoppable" force.

Chelsea have been accused of overspending in recent windows, but no price would be too much if Mbappe is indeed in their reach.