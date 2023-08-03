Chelsea sources are “downplaying” a move that would see them bring Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG?

The France international’s contract at the Parc des Princes is set to run out in less than a year, and having informed his hierarchy that he won’t be extending his deal by a further 12 months, he was left out of the club’s pre-season tour squad and was instead sent to train with a group of his teammates who have also been omitted.

Having established himself as Luis Enrique’s best-performing offensive player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.80 and of course dominating the World Cup in Qatar, the 24-year-old is bound to attract interest should he depart his homeland outfit, and it sounds like the Ligue 1 giants are preparing to sanction his departure.

Read The Latest Chelsea Transfer News HERE...

The Times reported last month that PSG were expecting to receive offers for their centre-forward from the Blues and clubs in Saudi Arabia, the latter having already happened with Al-Hilal submitting a £259m bid, though the project was turned down by the player, and after plenty of speculation, a much-needed update on Mauricio Pochettino’s stance has been delivered.

Are Chelsea signing Kylian Mbappe?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs claimed that Chelsea’s owner and manager are both denying that a swoop will take place for Mbappe, but admitted that he is likely to be joining a new club this summer. He said:

“PSG will now listen to all offers and have received some player-swap options. Paris-based sources indicate Todd Boehly was one of the first people to make contact with Nasser Al-Khelaifi over Mbappe. Yet those close to Chelsea continue to downplay a move.

Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mbappe at PSG, has also said Chelsea have other priorities. So Chelsea are either keeping any approach really secret, have low confidence Mbappe will move to the Premier League, or PSG are simply fuelling interest to put pressure on Real Madrid.”

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

Since joining PSG, Mbappe has racked up an out of this world 310 goal contributions (212 goals and 98 assists) in just 260 appearances which is a remarkable return for any striker, with this probably being one of the main reasons why he currently earns a staggering £1.1m-per-week and therefore £61m-per-year, according to Capology.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who’s sponsored by Nike, recorded 144 shots over the course of the last Ligue 1 campaign which was higher than any other of his teammates, via FBRef, form which saw him collect seven man-of-the-match awards.

Mbappe, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, has additionally received plenty of individual recognition for his excellent standard of performances throughout his career having won top goalscorer accolades on ten occasions already, and whilst he would be an unreal signing for the boss, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be on his way to Stamford Bridge anytime soon.