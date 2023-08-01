Highlights

Chelsea will 'have an eye' on Kylian Mbappe's precarious situation at Paris Saint-Germain as co-owner Todd Boehly won't want to miss out on a 'golden nugget' in the market, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen on Kylian Mbappe?

According to 90min, Chelsea, alongside other clubs in Europe, have been offered the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer as Paris Saint-Germain try to facilitate a sensational exit from the Parc des Princes for the France international.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool would be open to bringing Mbappe to the Premier League; however, there is no indication that the £1.1 million per week ace would like to take his next career step in England. Real Madrid are believed to be his favored destination as his contract at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain ticks closer to expiration next year.

Of course, Mbappe rejected the chance to speak to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain granted permission for Mbappe to speak to the club following a monster £259 million bid for his services, as per L'Equipe via The Guardian.

Mbappe, who has been labelled as an "alien" by Marca, does not intend to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and his current employers hold belief that he has already shook on an agreement to join global superpower Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024.

RMC Sport via The Daily Mail claim that Paris Saint-Germain expect Real Madrid to make an 'extremely low and insulting' offer for Mbappe between now and the transfer deadline.

Last season, Mbappe recorded some extraordinary numbers, scoring 41 times and laying on ten assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Chelsea co-owner Boehly will 'know the terms needed' to bring Mbappe to Stamford Bridge.

Jones stated: “I would be amazed if Liverpool got Mbappe to be honest and I’m sure I’m not alone on that. And I have heard a few whispers that Real Madrid will get involved in this very soon.

“If any English team goes for Mbappe right now they have to go all in, put everything on the table for him, and leave no doubt that you are giving him the best possible offer you can.

“Of course, there are reservations around Liverpool going for a player that is considered by many as the best in the world.

“Even short term you are looking at silly numbers financially and you also have to throw in the fact you will not get a free run at him.

“Liverpool backing out of Jude Bellingham interest earlier in the year is a bit of a warning sign that there can be intent around deals without any real business to be done - but of course this would be different level and if he’s available on a one-year deal its a possibility you cannot overlook.

“With that in mind, you just know that Chelsea, Manchester United maybe Manchester City too would all have an eye how this opens up.

“Chelsea for sure know the terms needed and that’s just Todd Boehly making sure he doesn’t miss out on a golden nugget.”

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will be aiming to tie up his final loose ends in the transfer market as he gears up for the excitement of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

In an unexpected turn of events, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be involved in a player-plus-cash swap deal that could see Serbia international Vlahovic arrive in west London for £38.5 million, according to The Daily Mail.

The Blues have been swift in their transfer business this window, which is a trend that has continued with regard to AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who looks like he is on his way to the club in a deal worth £38.57 million after both parties came to an agreement, as per BBC Sport.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is in discussions with Chelsea and could be brought in as competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, talkSPORT understands.