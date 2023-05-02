Chelsea take on Arsenal in a mouth-watering London derby on Tuesday in a game that could have massive implications for the Premier League title race.

A win for the Gunners would see them leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table, whilst the Blues’ only objective is to derail Arsenal’s ambitions and restore some energy back to their lifeless campaign.

It has been a miserable season for Chelsea, who currently sit in 12th in the league and are winless in their last six top-flight outings.

Therefore, with nothing to play for except pride, caretaker manager Frank Lampard is expected to name a rotated line up.

One player who has been unfairly treated in recent weeks and deserves a chance at the Emirates Stadium is Benoit Badiashile.

Should Benoit Badiashile start against Arsenal?

The centre-back was signed from Monaco for £33m in January 2023, and in an abysmal season for the club, has emerged as one of the brightest and most encouraging prospects so far.

The Frenchman has started eight Premier League games and the Blues have only conceded six goals in those outings.

After keeping a clean sheet at Anfield in just his second appearance for Chelsea, then-manager Graham Potter praised the youngster for how he settled in England.

He said: “He brings a calmness, he’s good with the ball, he’s left-footed so he gives us balance on that side.

“Attacking and defending, he’s had a solid start for us. Young player, you never know when they come into the country in a different situation, a different league, but so far he’s managed it really well.”

Potter’s complementary comments are reflected by the fact that the 21-year-old has made the third-highest clearances and interceptions per game in the squad, as well as ranking in the top 7% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries.

In such a short space of time, he has displayed himself as a confident, physical, and technically astute defender.

The potential of the £90k-per-week star has also generated extraordinary praise from those in his homeland.

Nelson Caldeira, Monaco’s former assistant, showered the prodigy in praise saying: “Benoit had tremendous talent. In fact, he was the most talented player of that Monaco generation."

Joao Tralhao, another figure who has coached Badiashile, described him as the "complete defender."

For Chelsea to have such a highly regarded player on their books is a blessing, and he must be utilised to ensure the club finishes the season in the strongest way. That begins with Arsenal on Tuesday evening.