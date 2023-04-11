Frank Lampard was dealt a tough hand during his first stint at Chelsea, having to operate under a strict transfer embargo in his opening campaign.

His accomplishments, therefore, are impressive. The former midfielder guided the Blues to a top-four place in his debut season, qualification that ultimately paved the way for a Champions League triumph under Thomas Tuchel.

Much of his philosophy was based upon the promotion of Cobham youngsters with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, two players who had featured under Lampard at Derby County, becoming notable names in the first-team set-up.

Tammy Abraham and Reece James also rose to prominence under the current interim boss at Stamford Bridge, only for the former to be sold to Roma.

It's likely Chelsea regret that decision given their meagre tally of 29 goals in 30 Premier League matches this term, but for now, Lampard will have to work with what he's given, again.

Who will benefit from Lampard's appointment at Chelsea?

The 44-year-old will only have a matter of weeks in which to weave his magic in west London but fortunately for him, Todd Boehly's transfer strategy has largely focused on young stars of tomorrow, even if they do cost a pretty fortune.

The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, an £88.5m acquisition and Noni Madueke, a £29m purchase are notable additions, but it's a cut price £20m signing who perhaps stands the greatest chance of replicating Mount and co under Lampard.

Indeed, that happens to be Carney Chukwuemeka, a 19-year-old who wasted away under Graham Potter this term.

Having previously been dubbed "the best 16-year-old in England" by Aston Villa CEO, Christian Purslow, he has the world at his feet but hasn't managed to realise that in London yet.

The teenager has featured on just 12 occasions in all competitions after arriving last summer, with just 224 minutes being afforded in the Premier League.

For a young talent boasting nearly 30 goal involvements in the upper age levels at Villa, it is surprising he hasn't been given a chance when creativity and goals are so sparse at Chelsea this term.

However, it may not be too long before we see the 6 foot 2 powerhouse given his big break.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, who was writing for GIVEMESPORT, Chukwuemeka is already impressing behind the scenes, having 'caught Lampard's eye so far'.

On that evidence, it's strange that he wasn't in the squad for the trip to Wolves last weekend, but now must be his time to shine.

A clash against Real Madrid may be a step too far, but there feels little reason to ignore him when the Blues face Brighton on Saturday.

The "exciting" wonderkid - as dubbed by Boehly - has a big future ahead of him and simply must be unleashed by Lampard. After all, performances can't get much worse.