Chelsea have sentenced themselves to a season of mid-table mediocrity due to one of the most tumultuous and disjointed years in the club’s history.

The change of ownership coupled with an absurd transfer policy has meant that the Blues have plummeted into the depths of despair, where even a top-half finish appears out of their reach.

The 2021 Champions League winners have also motored through four different managers, which has meant the team has constantly changed as they’ve all frantically scrambled to find a winning formula.

However, one trend that has been cemented is the unfair and uncalculated reluctance to deploy Carney Chukwuemeka in the starting line-up.

The west Londoners will play the recently-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City this afternoon, and the 19-year-old prodigy should be involved.

Why should Carney Chukwuemeka start vs Manchester City?

Last summer, the youngster enjoyed a wealth of success as he featured in every game of England’s U19 European Championship campaign and scored in the 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. As a result, he was included in the UEFA's 'Team of the Tournament'.

As noted by Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Chelsea hierarchy has targeted the world’s “best young players” and Chukwuemeka perfectly fit the bill, having been signed from Aston Villa for £20m.

The Austrian-born starlet’s Stamford Bridge career hasn’t worked out as he has only made 14 appearances in all competitions, started just one game and hasn’t even made the matchday squad for the last seven domestic fixtures.

It is even more baffling when considering the outrageously high regard he was held in the Midlands.

When he made his full debut for the Villans against Brentford in August 2021, Paul Merson eulogized his quality and said:

“He has got a bright future. First-half, he was outstanding. He was gliding across the pitch.

“He will be an absolute star. He glides across the pitch. He is a nice size. He gets on the ball. He looks for it and makes runs without the ball.”

For Frank Lampard to kickstart the new Chelsea era, it would be a logical decision to start Chukwuemeka against the reigning champions over Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is reportedly on the verge of a move to AC Milan.

The teenage talent clearly has the quality to be part of the club’s future project, and it seems pointless to play the departing Loftus-Cheek when the Blues have nothing to play for anyway.

Lampard has recently questioned some of his squad’s motivation, but if Chukwuemeka was handed a start he would undoubtedly seize the opportunity.