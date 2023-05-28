Chelsea will finally be able to say goodbye to a dreadful Premier League season on Sunday, as they finish the campaign against high-flying Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard will also be looking to finish with a flourish as his time as interim manager comes to an end, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be in the dugout for Chelsea when the new season rolls around.

If the English manager wants to avoid tarnishing his reputation at Chelsea even further after a disastrous spell which has returned just one win, one draw and eight losses, he must consider dropping Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Should Chelsea drop Mudryk vs Newcastle?

Todd Boehly has been guilty of several underwhelming transfer decisions in his stint at Stamford Bridge but his £88.5m addition of Mudryk looks set to go down as the worst of the lot.

The Ukrainian winger had caught the eye with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he contributed 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 appearances, but he had very little senior experience and was perhaps always going to be a risky signing for that sort of money.

His 17 outings for Chelsea certainly haven't produced those numbers as he boasts no goals and just two assists thus far, with the 22-year-old somehow failing to score in the 4-1 defeat against Manchester United in midweek when he was found in the middle of the box under no pressure, slicing a shot well wide.

He also missed a golden opportunity in the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa which saw Graham Potter lose his job at Stamford Bridge, with journalist Alex Batt criticising his performance on Twitter when he was substituted.

He said: "Mudryk has been such a flop. Once again hauled before 60 mins. Disgraceful signing."

Although it was always going to take time for the wide man to settle and adjust to the demands of Premier League football, WhoScored currently ranks him as the 27th-best performer in Chelsea's squad with a woeful 6.31 average rating for his performances.

The west London outfit would have expected far more from the £100k-per-week youngster and while they will be hoping to see much more from him under Pochettino, he has done little to suggest that he deserves another start today, especially when up against a top-class right-back such as Kieran Trippier - who was nominated for the division's Player of the Year award.

With the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and Omari Hutchinson waiting in the wings, Lampard should perhaps call upon some of Chelsea's homegrown talent for his final game in charge, as selecting Mudryk again could result in another disaster when he no doubt wants to sign off with a win.