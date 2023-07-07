Chelsea target and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez would love to complete a summer switch to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

How old is Lautaro Martinez?

Martinez is a 25-year-old striker who has played his football at the San Siro Stadium since 2018 after joining from Racing Club. During his four years in the Serie A, he’s been a regular feature of Simone Inzaghi’s first-team, racking up a total of 238 appearances to date.

The Argentina international, however, could be on the move during the ongoing window after establishing himself as his side’s both overall and offensive best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.18, not to mention that he also won the World Cup, which has attracted plenty of attention from the Premier League.

Back in June, 90min reported that the Blues and Manchester United, alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid, had all registered an interest in a summer deal for the attacker who is expected to start a new adventure, and his new home could well be in SW6.

Since his arrival, Mauricio Pochettino has already recruited RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Villareal’s Nicolas Jackson, but it appears that he’s in the market for even more attacking reinforcements if the following update is to be believed.

Are Chelsea signing Lautaro Martinez?

According to Football Insider, Martinez is "keen to make the switch" to the English top-flight and more specifically "wants to team up" with his compatriot Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea boss is believed to be a "big fan" of the centre-forward and it's claimed by sources that he would "love" the opportunity to work with his countryman.

Inter Milan's talisman is on a "shortlist" of final third targets alongside Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, though it yet remains to be seen which of the three strikers would be the preferred option in the capital.

How many goals has Lautaro Martinez scored?

In the Serie A last season, Martinez posted a remarkable 28 goal contributions (21 goals and seven assists) in 38 appearances with this outstanding form seeing him collect eight man-of-the-match awards, so should he put pen to paper, he could be a real force to be reckoned with leading the line at Chelsea.

Sponsored by Nike, Inter’s “dangerous” striker, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also recorded a total of 125 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef, highlighting not only how much of a standout star he is but also the constant eye and desire he has to make sure that the ball hits the back of the net.

Martinez, who pockets £182k-per-week and has the versatility to operate anywhere across the frontline, including out wide on both wings, will additionally know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured eight senior trophies since the start of his career - that number could increase if he was to move to the capital where a new era is about to begin under Pochettino.