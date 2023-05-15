Chelsea are facing a summer of rebuilding and reviewing following a deeply disappointing Premier League season.

The Blues sit in 11th, having registered just 11 wins all season and ranking as the league’s fourth-lowest scorers this campaign.

It’s been a year of reshuffling for Chelsea whilst trying to maintain a successful league and European journey, which hasn’t worked as hoped for the club.

From the introduction of Todd Boehly to a huge influx of signings equating to around £600m, the club is crying out for reconnection at all levels in the bid to improve on this terrible year.

Despite spending such an audacious amount of money, Chelsea have been the talk of a number of potential transfers ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with most recently a link being made to a Serie A talisman; Lautaro Martinez.

What’s the latest on Lautaro Martinez to Chelsea?

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez looks the “most likely” of their targets to join the club.

With news emerging of Mauricio Pochettino imminently being named the club’s new manager, the Argentine could look to link up with his fellow countryman and World Cup winner.

The player and club were linked previously in the month by football.london, who claimed Pochettino had given his new club “the green light to hijack” Manchester United’s potential move for the forward this summer.

What would Lautaro Martinez bring to Chelsea?

If there’s one thing Chelsea have struggled with this season, it’s scoring goals. The Blues have found the net just 36 times this season, averaging just 1.03 goals per match.

Inter’s "special" forward - as dubbed by reporter Roy Nemer - has found the net 20 times this season alone in 35 Serie A appearances, suggesting he'd be an immediate upgrade on their current options.

The 25-year-old was previously called “one of the best strikers in the world” by Pochettino when speaking to Radio La Plata, and could be a huge advantage should Chelsea sign him this summer.

One player that could benefit from the arrival of the £70m-rated Argentinian is Kai Havertz, who has struggled for goals this season in his side’s underperforming attack.

The two have similar playing styles in attack, both covering a lot of areas on the pitch as well as a desire to get involved in the game more than just purely leading the line. It would perhaps free up Havertz from his role as a centre-forward, allowing him to become the chief creator just behind.

After all, that was the role he shot to prominence in, having carved out 31 assists at former club Bayer Leverkusen.

As per FBref - Havertz averages 3.09 progressive passes per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, with Martinez scoring 2.69 in this area, showcasing their ability to get the ball forward in attack. The two also score similarly in shot-creating actions, with the German registering 2.51 per 90 and the Argentine 3.13 per 90.

Their similarities could form a budding partnership, with understanding through the way they enjoy playing in attack and their efficiency to do so. Chelsea are simply crying out for someone that can make a difference in leading the line, to inspire those at the club to be more dangerous in front of goal.

A player with 20 goals this season is a figure the club must challenge for this summer, as a side as financially and historically lucrative as Chelsea can’t afford to miss-fire again in the 2023/24 campaign.