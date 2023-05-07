Chelsea finally found their shooting boots on Saturday afternoon as they put three goals past Bournemouth to earn their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard.

A worrying run of six successive defeats had seen the Blues crash out of Europe and drop even further down the Premier League, but they were able to restore some pride with a win on the south coast.

However, the goals would come from Conor Gallagher, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix, of whom just one is an attacker, and it is still unclear whether the Portuguese's loan will be made permanent.

Therefore, it seems clear that Mauricio Pochettino, who looks likely to be confirmed as Chelsea's new manager, will need attacking additions in the summer if the west London outfit are to enjoy a more prosperous 2023/24 campaign.

One man who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks is Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, and the Argentine could represent a dream first signing of the Pochettino era.

Could Chelsea sign Lautaro Martinez?

According to football.london, Pochettino has given the green light for the Blues to hijack Manchester United's move for the World Cup winner, as he no doubt considers a number of striking options ahead of the summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is clearly a big fan of the 25-year-old, having sung his on Radio La Plata praises back in 2020, during his previous spell in the Premier League.

He said (via Daily Mail): "Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world.

"It's not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward. If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there."

Lionel Messi also gave his seal of approval, labelling his international teammate "spectacular," so he would certainly arrive with some world-class credentials.

This season has seen the former Racing Club star notch an impressive 19 goals and five assists in Serie A, earning a superb 7.19 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which is significantly better than anyone in Chelsea's squad so far this term.

He also boasts two goals and three assists in the Champions League, which has been a significant help to Simone Inzaghi's side en route to the semi-finals, where they face fierce rivals AC Milan next week at the San Siro.

While it might be tough to prise the £70m-rated "animal" - in the words of Argentine boss Lionel Scaloni - away from Italy this summer due to the lack of European football on offer at Stamford Bridge, based on previous praise he is clearly a player that Pochettino would love to have, so Todd Boehly should do everything he can to make it happen.